Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Cricket
  • /Irani Cup, Day 1: Rest of India reduce J&K to 21/2 at stumps after getting bowled out for 237

Irani Cup, Day 1: Rest of India reduce J&K to 21/2 at stumps after getting bowled out for 237

Pace spearheads Sunil Kumar (3-36) and Lone Nasir Muzaffar (3-59), alongside Umar Nazir Mir (2-65), picked up eight wickets between them after J& K skipper Paras Dogra chose to field on a spicy pitch which resembled a grass court at Wimbledon. But the Rest of India's pace attack responded strongly, with Akash Deep and Mukesh Choudhary picking a scalp each and reducing the hosts to 21/2 in seven overs at stumps. 

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 01, 2026, 09:31 PM IST|Updated: Oct 01, 2026, 09:31 PM IST
Irani Cup, Day 1: Rest of India reduce J&K to 21/2 at stumps after getting bowled out for 237
Image Credit: BCCI Domestic

About the Author

IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Divya Khossla questions Govinda’s rumoured girlfriend Komal Rani over sindoor at Lalbaugcha Raja
2
3
4
5