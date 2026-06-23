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Ireland announce new-look squad for India T20Is; Lorcan Tucker named captain, check complete team

Lorcan Tucker has served as vice-captain since 2025 and previously filled in twice as skipper but he now takes over the reins full-time from Paul Stirling, making Ireland a side with different captains across all three formats.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 23, 2026, 02:07 AM IST|Updated: Jun 23, 2026, 02:07 AM IST
Ireland announce new-look squad for India T20Is; Lorcan Tucker named captain, check complete team
Image Credit: @cricketireland/X

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