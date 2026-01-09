Ireland Announce Squad For T20 World Cup 2026: Paul Stirling Named Captain; Check Full List Of Players

Ireland have announced their 15-member squad for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, which will be played in Sri Lanka and India in February and March. The team's highest run-getter in the format, Paul Stirling will be at the helm once again with Lorcan Tucker as his deputy.

Interestingly, 12 members of the 15 announced for the mega event featured in its previous edition as well, with new additions such as Tim Tector, Ben Calitz and Matthew Humphreys to the unit.

Notably, this will be Ireland's ninth appearance at the marquee tournament with the best performance coming in the years 2009 and 2022 when they qualified to the second round wherein they also defeated former champions - West Indies and England.

Selector Andrew White Opens Up On Team's Goal

Ireland National Men's selector Andrew White is looking forward to an improved version of the team in a highly competitive tournament.

"To say we are very much looking forward to this T20 World Cup is an under-statement. After a memorable 2022 tournament, we probably weren’t at our best in 2024 – and have been waiting to rectify that ever since," White said

"There is no doubt we are in a highly competitive group, which includes playing the tournament hosts but we have played these sides recently enough in previous editions of this tournament, and will go into these matches with no fear.

We have played a fair bit in this part of the world in the last few years, so we will be in a good position to plan and prepare thoroughly, and be ready for the challenge when the time comes," he added.

Ireland Group For T20 World Cup 2026

The Irish team will lock horns against Italy and the UAE ahead of the global tournament.

Ireland are grouped alongside Sri Lanka, Australia, Oman and Zimbabwe in Group B at the T20 World Cup and will begin their campaign against Sri Lanka in Colombo on February 8.

Ireland Squad For T20 World Cup 2026

Squad: ⁠Paul Stirling (captain), Mark Adair, Ross Adair, Ben Calitz, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Matthew Humphreys, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Harry Tector, Tim Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White, Craig Young

Ireland's group stage fixtures at T20WC 2026

February 8, 2026: v Sri Lanka, R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo (7:00 PM IST)

February 11, 2026: v Australia, R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo (3:00 PM IST)

February 14, 2026: v Oman, Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo (11:00 AM IST)

February 17, 2026: v Zimbabwe, Pallekele (3:00 PM IST)