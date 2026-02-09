Ireland captain Paul Stirling joins Rohit Sharma and Shakib Al Hasan in elite T20 World Cup club

By featuring in the contest, Stirling became only the third player in men’s cricket to appear in nine different T20 World Cup editions, equalling the long-standing record held by Rohit Sharma and Shakib Al Hasan. The milestone underlines Stirling’s remarkable longevity and consistency at the highest level, having represented Ireland across multiple generations of T20 World Cups since his debut.

Elite List: Most T20 World Cup Appearances (At Least One Match)

9 - Shakib Al Hasan

9 - Rohit Sharma

9 - Paul Stirling*

8 - Mahmudullah

8 - David Warner

8 - Mohammad Nabi

Match Summary: Ireland vs Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka opened their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup campaign with a 20-run win over Ireland, driven by a composed 56 off 43 balls from Kamindu Mendis* and three-wicket hauls from spinners Maheesh Theekshana and Wanindu Hasaranga.

Batting first, Sri Lanka recovered from early wickets to post 163, thanks to a crucial partnership between Kamindu Mendis and Kusal Mendis. Chasing 164, Ireland were kept in check by Sri Lanka’s disciplined spin attack and were bowled out for 143, despite fighting knocks from Harry Tector and Lorcan Tucker.

Sri Lanka’s bowlers shared the spoils as they sealed a controlled victory in their tournament opener.

A Testament to Longevity and Leadership

Stirling’s inclusion alongside Rohit Sharma and Shakib Al Hasan highlights his durability, adaptability, and importance to Ireland’s rise on the global stage. Competing in nine T20 World Cups is a rare feat, reflecting not just talent but sustained fitness and relevance over nearly two decades of international cricket.

As the T20 World Cup 2026 progresses, Stirling’s record-equalling milestone adds another memorable chapter to the tournament’s growing list of historic moments.