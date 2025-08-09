Ireland Clinch Historic T20I Series Win Over Pakistan, Jane Maguire Hits World Record Last-Ball Six

In a thrilling finish to the 2nd T20I, Ireland stunned Pakistan to claim the three-match series 2-0, with one game remaining. The match, played in front of a packed crowd, turned into a nail-biting spectacle that will be remembered for years.

Needing a boundary off the final delivery to win, Irish batter Jane Maguire etched her name into the record books by smashing a six, becoming the first woman in T20I history to secure a series win with a last-ball maximum. The remarkable strike not only sealed Ireland’s victory but also capped off an exceptional all-round performance from the team.

Ireland’s bowlers set the tone early, restricting Pakistan to a modest total despite a few resistance efforts in the middle order. The chase, however, wasn’t straightforward. Wickets fell at regular intervals, keeping the tension high right until the last over. With the equation boiling down to 5 runs off the final ball, Maguire’s composure and clean hitting sealed the deal in spectacular style.

This victory marks a significant milestone for Irish women’s cricket, showcasing their growth and ability to compete with top-tier teams. For Pakistan, it’s a wake-up call ahead of the final match, as they look to avoid a clean sweep in the series.

The cricketing world celebrated the moment on social media, hailing Maguire’s six as one of the most iconic finishes in the sport. For Ireland, it’s not just a win, it’s a statement.

Teams:

Pakistan Women (Playing XI): Muneeba Ali(w), Shawaal Zulfiqar, Sidra Amin, Aliya Riaz, Eyman Fatima, Natalia Pervaiz, Fatima Sana(c), Rameen Shamim, Nashra Sandhu, Tuba Hassan, Sadia Iqbal

Ireland Women (Playing XI): Amy Hunter(w), Gaby Lewis(c), Orla Prendergast, Leah Paul, Laura Delany, Rebecca Stokell, Ava Canning, Jane Maguire, Arlene Kelly, Cara Murray, Lara McBride