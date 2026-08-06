Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Cricket
  • /Ireland forced into 2027 ODI World Cup Qualifier after Afghanistan washout amid ECB relations conflict

Ireland forced into 2027 ODI World Cup Qualifier after Afghanistan washout amid ECB relations conflict

A persistent downpour in Northern Ireland has dealt a decisive blow to Cricket Ireland's ambitions for automatic qualification to the 2027 One Day International World Cup. The opening fixture of the five match series against Afghanistan at Bready was officially abandoned without a toss on Wednesday, eliminating Ireland's slim mathematical chance of securing a direct berth at the flagship tournament in Africa.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Aug 06, 2026, 12:00 PM IST|Updated: Aug 06, 2026, 12:00 PM IST
Ireland forced into 2027 ODI World Cup Qualifier after Afghanistan washout amid ECB relations conflict
Image Credit: Credits - X

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Govt raised Rs 31,552 crore via LIC OFS; shares trade lower
2
3
4
5