Ireland Spinner Aimee Maguire Cleared To Resume Bowling In International Cricket

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has cleared Ireland spinner Aimee Maguire to resume bowling in international cricket with immediate effect.

Maguire was reported for a suspect bowling action during the first ODI of the ICC Women’s Championship series against India in Rajkot on January 10, 2025. Following the report, she was suspended from bowling in international matches, keeping in line with the ICC Illegal Bowling Regulations.

Since then, Maguire has remodelled her action and subsequently underwent an independent re-assessment at an ICC-accredited testing centre.

"The International Cricket Council (ICC) today announced that following remedial work and re-assessment, the bowling action of Ireland spinner Aimee Maguire has been found to be legal, and she can resume bowling in international cricket," the ICC said in a statement on August 5.

The world governing body of cricket further said that an independent assessment of Maguire’s remodelled bowling action at an ICC accredited testing centre concluded that the amount of elbow extension was within the 15-degree level of tolerance permitted under the ICC Illegal Bowling Regulations.

As a result, Maguire will be able to resume bowling in international cricket.

Maguire made her international debut in 2023 and has 20 caps for Ireland, taking 25 wickets across formats. She is not in the squad for Ireland's three-match T20 series against Pakistan, which begins in Dublin on Wednesday.