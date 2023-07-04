Ireland Vs Nepal: Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview And More

After clinching victories in the play-off semi-finals, Ireland and Nepal will clash against each other in the final showdown to secure the seventh-place finish in the ICC 2023 ODI World Cup qualifiers. The face-off between Ireland and Nepal will take place at the Takashinga Cricket Club in Harare on June 4. Coming out of the group stage as the third-placed team, Ireland and Nepal got the opportunity to participate in the seventh-place play-off. Both teams finished the group league with two points. In the play-off semi-finals, Ireland outclassed the United States of America (USA), while Nepal defeated the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Ireland showed their dominance in every department against the USA. Batting first, the USA lost all their wickets in just 42.4 overs, scoring just 196 runs. The chase seemed quite an easy task for the Irish batters. They took less than 35 overs to reach the target, winning the match by six wickets. Opener Paul Stirling led the run chase with a 58-run innings, while captain Andrew Balbirnie assisted him well and was unbeaten on 45 runs.

On the other hand, Nepal registered a close three-wicket victory over the UAE in their previous game. Both teams’ batting departments struggled, while the bowlers had a great outing. The UAE posted 182 runs. During the chase, Nepal’s top order faltered but a 79-run innings from Dipendra Singh Airee took them across the victory line.



Ireland Vs Nepal World Cup Qualifiers Seventh-place Play-off Final: Details

Venue: Takashinga Cricket Club in Harare, Zimbabwe

Date and Time: July 4, 12:30 pm

Live streaming and TV details: The match will be available on Star Sports Network, Disney+ Hotstar website and app and Fancode website and app.

Ireland Vs Nepal Cricket World Cup Qualifiers Seventh-place Play-off Final: Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Lorcan Tucker

Batsmen: Paul Stirling, George Dockrell, Rohit Paudel, Kushal Bhurtel

All-rounders: Curtis Campher, Mark Adair, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulsan Jha

Bowlers: Karan KC, Barry McCarthy

Captain: Mark Adair

Vice-captain: Dipendra Singh Airee

Ireland Vs Nepal Cricket World Cup Qualifiers Seventh-place Play-off Final: Probable 11

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andy McBrine, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young

Nepal: Kushal Bhurtel, Arjun Saud (wk), Gyanendra Malla, Rohit Paudel (c), Bhim Sharki, Dipendra Singh Airee, Aarif Sheikh, Gulsan Jha, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Pratis GC.