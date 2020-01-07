Ireland's James Shannon announces retirement from all forms of cricket

Ireland batsman James Shannon has announced that he is bidding adieu to all form of cricket in order to shift his focus on his next career move, the country's cricket board has confirmed.

Announcing his retirement, the 29-year-old said that it has been a privilege to don the national jersey, adding that he would be keen to support the Irish cricket in whichever way possible after his retirement.

“I am today retiring from all levels of cricket, which will allow me to concentrate my focus on my next career move," the International Cricket Council (ICC) quoted Shannon as saying.

“I would like to thank Cricket Ireland, and all the coaches and players I have worked with over the years for the opportunity to represent my country. It is something that I will cherish forever. Wearing the jersey was always my dream, and it was something I never took for granted. I wish the team all the success for the future, and I will be a keen supporter of all things Irish Cricket," he added.

Shannon, who made his international debut for Ireland in an ODI match against Pakistan in Dublin in 2013, has appeared in eight T20Is for the national side during his career and notched up a total of 111 runs in it.

His most memorable moment came when he smashed a blistering knock of 60 runs off just 35 balls against India, which was also his last international series with the national side.

Though Shannon was also named in the Ireland Test squad against Pakistan in 2018, he didn't get a chance to make his debut in the longest format of the game.

In first-class cricket, the Ireland batsman has appeared in a total of 13 matches for Belfast and amassed 833 runs at 39.66. He also played 25 List A games during his cricketing career and scored 386 runs at 18.38.