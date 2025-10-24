Irfan Pathan Backs Virat Kohli: 'Don’t Get Desperate For A Single' Amid Form Drop

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan has voiced his concern over Virat Kohli’s recent dip in form, urging fans and media to stay cautious and not create unnecessary pressure around the veteran batter. Kohli, who registered two consecutive ducks in the ongoing series, has drawn significant attention from fans and critics alike.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Pathan said, “Two matches, two ducks, we haven’t seen this often. It can be pressure, rustiness, or anything. All these things are being discussed on social media, and an atmosphere is being created. We have to be careful that these two players (Kohli and Rohit Sharma) are not being affected by it. If performance is not there, they won’t play.”

Pathan Urges Patience and Support

Despite Kohli’s lean patch, Pathan stressed the importance of backing India’s senior players, who have contributed immensely over the years. He noted that both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have been pillars of Indian cricket and deserve time to rediscover their rhythm.

"Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have done amazing things. So, it's important to persist with them if they are struggling. It’s difficult because Yashasvi Jaiswal is waiting on the bench. But when there’s a sword hanging above your head, it’s not easy to play. I hope it doesn’t affect Kohli,” Pathan added.

Social Media Pressure and Expectations

Pathan’s remarks shed light on the growing influence of social media criticism on players’ confidence. With every failure being amplified online, seasoned cricketers like Kohli and Rohit often face immense public scrutiny. Pathan’s comments serve as a reminder that even the best can falter under constant judgment, and a supportive environment is crucial for a comeback.

As India continues its transition phase, the role of senior players like Kohli and Rohit remains critical, not just on the field but as mentors for emerging talents. Pathan’s message, ultimately, is one of patience, respect, and realism.

"We have to be careful that the atmosphere we create doesn’t harm our own players. Everyone goes through tough times, great players rise from them,” Pathan concluded.