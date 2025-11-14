Irfan Pathan Breaks Down RCB’s Auction Plans: Liam Livingstone, Rasikh Salam Under Spotlight

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan has weighed in on Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) plans ahead of the IPL 2026 auction, calling the defending champions a “very settled unit” while highlighting a few key players who could be under the scanner as the franchise strategises its retention and release list.

RCB’s Strong Core Impresses Pathan

Pathan, speaking on his YouTube channel, praised RCB’s retained core and the consistency within the playing XI that featured in the IPL 2025 final. According to him, eight players from the XI had won Player of the Match awards during the season, showcasing the strength and depth of the squad. “RCB is a very settled unit. If you see the XI that played the final, eight of them had won the Player of the Match awards. They were quite consistent. Those players will again be in focus,” Pathan said.

He noted that RCB’s overseas contingent, including experienced match-winners, looks balanced and unlikely to be tinkered with heavily ahead of the mega auction.

Spotlight on Liam Livingstone’s Future

One of the big talking points for RCB, according to Pathan, is the future of Liam Livingstone. Bought for Rs 8.75 crore, the English all-rounder had a modest season, scoring only 112 runs at a strike rate of 133, while also bowling nine overs across the competition. Pathan acknowledged Livingstone’s 25(15) cameo in the final but felt RCB may contemplate sending him back into the auction pool.

“Livingstone will be a talking point. RCB spent ₹8.75 crore on him, but he made only 112 runs. More was expected of him. They might think of releasing him to buy him back at a better price,” he noted.

Rasikh Salam Under Consideration

Another player who could be discussed is Rasikh Salam, who cost RCB ₹6 crore but failed to make the impact the team hoped for. Pathan emphasised that while Salam is a skilled bowler capable of deceptive slower balls, RCB may evaluate whether he justifies his price tag, especially in a tightly managed auction purse.

“He is a good bowler, but RCB will think if they can put him in the auction and buy him back at a lesser price,” Pathan added.

RCB Could Free Up Rs 15 Crore

If both Livingstone and Salam are released, RCB could free up Rs 15 crore, giving them solid financial flexibility heading into the 2026 mega auction. Such an amount could be vital for strengthening their bench depth or investing in specialist bowlers to complement their strong batting lineup.