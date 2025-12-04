Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan has questioned Ravindra Jadeja’s approach with the bat after India suffered a four-wicket loss to South Africa in the second ODI in Raipur. Pathan criticised Jadeja for not showing the intent needed during a crucial phase of the innings, which he believes played a major part in India’s defeat. India looked set for a huge total thanks to superb centuries from Virat Kohli and Ruturaj Gaikwad, who laid a powerful platform. However, the innings lost momentum completely in the final ten overs. India managed only 74 runs in that phase, allowing South Africa to tighten control before the chase.

KL Rahul tried to accelerate and remained unbeaten on 66 from 43 deliveries, but the rest of the lower order struggled to keep the scoring rate high. Jadeja walked in during the 42nd over on what was described as a flat Raipur track. Despite the favorable conditions, his knock did not have the impact the team needed.

The India all-rounder stayed unbeaten on 24 from 27 balls and hit only two fours. His strike rate of 88.89 was the second lowest among Indian players who faced at least twenty balls in the match. That slow scoring hurt India at the death, restricting the team to 358 for 5 from fifty overs. South Africa chased down the target with four balls to spare and leveled the three match series. The decider will be played in Visakhapatnam on December 6.

Irfan Pathan questions Jadeja’s urgency

Pathan did not hold back while analysing India’s performance. He said Jadeja’s lack of urgency while finishing the innings made a significant difference. He pointed out that teams rely heavily on strong lower-order finishes in tight games and Jadeja’s innings fell short of that requirement.

Pathan said on his YouTube channel, “There was one issue for me. Ravindra Jadeja’s innings, which was 27 balls for 24 not out, felt extremely slow. During commentary we were saying that this could hurt India, and in the end that became the difference. If you are in such a strong position, above 300, and everyone is striking above a run a ball while you are at 88, it clearly means the innings lacked urgency. Sometimes a slower innings happens, and that is fine, but the intent from Jadeja was disappointing.”

He added that Jadeja needed to be more proactive, especially with dew expected later in the evening. Dew is known to make defending totals in Raipur significantly harder, which made quick scoring even more important for India. Pathan highlighted that South Africa had planned to start cautiously, expecting easier batting conditions in the second innings.

Pathan concluded, “The intent could have been better. And I am not saying this in hindsight. We said it during commentary as well. It looked like the ball would get wet, which always causes problems for the fielding side. South Africa’s plan was to start carefully. But Jadeja not pulling his weight with the bat became a disappointing factor for India.”