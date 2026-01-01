Irfan Pathan Explains How Rohit Sharma And Virat Sharma Have Rekindled Love For ODIs : 'Why Can’t We Have Five ODIs...'

Former India all rounder Irfan Pathan believes that Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have played a crucial role in bringing renewed attention to ODI cricket. His comments come in the wake of the duo’s recent appearances for India in one day internationals against Australia and South Africa, which generated significant buzz among fans.

With both Rohit and Virat having already announced their retirement from Test cricket and T20 internationals, their limited outings in the ODI format have become rare events. Pathan feels that this scarcity has only heightened interest, making their presence even more valuable for the format.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli reignite interest in ODI cricket

Pathan credited Rohit and Virat for restoring excitement around one day internationals at a time when the format often struggles for relevance. According to him, their stature, consistency, and legacy ensure that every ODI they play becomes an event in itself.

Irfan Pathan urges BCCI to expand ODI scheduling

Pathan has called on the Board of Control for Cricket in India to rethink its approach to ODI scheduling. He suggested that five match ODI series should replace the current three match format and also advocated for the return of triangular or quadrangular tournaments. According to him, such changes would allow Rohit and Virat to get more match time as India builds towards the 2027 ODI World Cup.

“That’s why I am repeatedly saying one thing. Why can’t we have five ODIs instead of three? Why can’t we have a triangular or quadrangular series? Why can’t we arrange that, because these two greats play only one format? It won’t be wrong to say that if a lot of interest has returned to ODI cricket, these two have brought it,” Pathan said on Star Sports.

Former India star calls for more match practice for senior players

The former cricketer further praised both batters for delivering strong performances whenever they have taken the field. He emphasized that staying in rhythm is vital, especially with the World Cup still some distance away. Pathan encouraged Rohit and Virat to continue playing regularly, whether at the international level or in domestic cricket.

“The biggest thing is that they are also performing. The World Cup is far away. You will definitely want to think about it, but I am also thinking that the more we get to see them, that these two players should keep playing, keep representing India, and when they are not playing for India, they should keep playing domestic cricket because the more they play, the better it is,” Pathan added.

Rohit Sharma’s impactful return against Australia

Rohit Sharma made an immediate impression on his return to ODI cricket during the three match series against Australia in October. The Indian captain scored both a century and a half century, underlining his continued dominance in the format.

Virat Kohli endured a difficult start to the Australia series, being dismissed for ducks in the opening two matches. However, he responded with a composed half century in the final ODI, signaling a return to form.

Kohli shines against South Africa as India clinch series

Virat carried that confidence into the subsequent ODI series against South Africa, smashing centuries in the first two matches. He capped off the series with an unbeaten 65 in the third ODI as India sealed a 2–1 series victory.

India vs New Zealand series to keep spotlight on ODI greats

With both batters in excellent form, attention now turns to India’s upcoming three match ODI series against New Zealand starting January 11. Fans and experts alike will be watching closely to see whether Rohit and Virat can continue their strong run and further revive interest in one day cricket.