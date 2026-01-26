Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan has voiced immense confidence in India’s chances at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, stating that it looks “almost impossible” for any team to stop the defending champions from retaining their title. Pathan’s comments came after India’s dominant run against New Zealand, where the hosts sealed an unassailable 3–0 lead in the five-match T20I series with a thumping eight-wicket win in Guwahati.

India’s Fearless Batting Sends Strong World Cup Warning

Led by Suryakumar Yadav, India showcased their explosive batting once again at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium. After restricting New Zealand to 153/9, the hosts chased down the target in just 10 overs, despite losing Sanju Samson for a golden duck in the opening over. The chase was spearheaded by a breathtaking unbeaten 68 off 20 balls from Abhishek Sharma, who struck seven fours and five sixes at a strike rate of 340. Suryakumar complemented him with a blistering 57 not out off 26 balls, underlining India’s fearless approach.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Pathan said India’s aggressive mindset has left opposition bowlers with no margin for error. “It seems almost impossible to beat this Indian team. The kind of cricket they are playing looks unreal. Even after early wickets, the approach doesn’t change. There is simply no safe zone for bowlers against this Indian side,” Pathan said.

‘No Safe Zone Against This Indian Team,’ Says Pathan

Pathan added that India’s current brand of cricket is intimidating even the strongest teams in world cricket, including Australia, England, South Africa and West Indies. “This approach scares the biggest teams in the world. Even when a wicket falls, India continues to attack. As a bowler, you usually feel safe after taking a wicket, but not against this team,” he added.

India will co-host the T20 World Cup alongside Sri Lanka from February 7, with the Suryakumar Yadav-led side aiming to defend the title they won in 2024 under Rohit Sharma’s captaincy.

Several Indian players are peaking at the right time. Abhishek Sharma has amassed 152 runs in the series so far, while Suryakumar has topped the charts with 171 runs. The bowling attack has been led by Jasprit Bumrah, who returned figures of 3/17, while Hardik Pandya has continued to deliver impactful performances with both bat and ball.

With momentum firmly on their side, India have emerged as clear favourites heading into the marquee ICC event, and, as Pathan believes, a team every opponent must fear.