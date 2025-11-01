Ex-India Cricketer Issues Strong Warning To Shubman Gill Amid Underwhelming Australia Tour, Says 'He Will Have To Score Otherwise...'

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan has delivered a clear message regarding Shubman Gill’s place in the T20I squad, stressing that the India captain must start producing consistent runs. Gill’s modest returns during the ongoing tour of Australia have raised concerns, especially with promising opener Yashasvi Jaiswal currently waiting on the sidelines. Gill was assigned the role of T20I opener during the recent Asia Cup, which led to Sanju Samson losing his place at the top of the order. However, Gill’s performances over the past year in the T20I format remain unconvincing. He has scored only 169 runs across nine matches this year and was dismissed for just 5 off 10 balls in the Melbourne T20I, where India suffered a four-wicket defeat against Australia.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Pathan acknowledged Gill’s talent, leadership ability, and proven record of scoring heavily in the IPL. However, he pointed out that Gill has not yet translated this form into consistent success in T20 internationals.

Pathan said, "Coming to Shubman Gill; look, Shubman replaced Sanju Samson, who had scored three centuries as an opener, to open for India in T20Is. Gill has potential, leadership quality, and has scored a lot in the IPL. But he has to perform. In the last ten innings, he hasn’t even scored 200 runs in total. So the pressure will build on him. He’s getting opportunities and backing, but he has to convert that into performances which we haven’t seen yet."

On Yashasvi Jaiswal

Gill’s struggle becomes even more prominent considering the presence of Yashasvi Jaiswal. Pathan stressed that it is a concerning situation for Indian cricket when a player of Jaiswal’s caliber is confined to the bench despite his explosive record in domestic and IPL cricket.

He continued, "You have Yashasvi Jaiswal a fantastic T20 player. We’ve seen him in the IPL with a strike rate of 160. If he’s sitting out while Gill keeps getting regular chances and doesn’t deliver, then the pressure will be on both him and the team. Gill needs to score consistently. Otherwise, Yashasvi who’s not playing ODI cricket right now or T20s for India a player that talented, who can do wonders, even score 200 in ODIs it’s a problem that such a player is on the bench."

Pathan’s remarks underline a growing selection challenge for the Indian team management. With Gill holding the role of T20I vice-captain, expectations on him are higher than ever. If the poor run continues, the conversation around reinstating Jaiswal as opener is likely to intensify.