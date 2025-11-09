Irfan Pathan Lauds Shubman Gill’s Return To Form, Urges Him To Stick To His Template

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan has praised Shubman Gill’s composed batting approach, urging the young vice-captain to stay true to his natural style based on timing and control. Pathan’s comments came after Gill impressed in the rain-affected fifth T20I against Australia in Brisbane, where India clinched the series.

After a slow start to his maiden ODI captaincy assignment and a few lean T20 outings, Gill rediscovered his fluency in the final two matches of the tour. On a testing Queensland surface, the right-hander crafted a valuable 46 off 39 deliveries in the fourth T20I, anchoring India’s innings and setting the foundation for a 48-run victory that gave India a 2-1 lead.

Composed and Confident in the Series Finale

In the fifth and final T20I, Gill once again displayed class and intent with a 29 off 16 balls*, striking at an impressive 181.25. His innings included six elegant boundaries, demonstrating his ability to pace the innings effectively even under pressure. While Abhishek Sharma struggled to connect his shots, Gill appeared completely in control until rain interrupted proceedings in Brisbane.

Pathan’s Tactical Advice for Gill

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Irfan Pathan highlighted how Gill’s ability to read conditions and adapt makes him a crucial player in India’s setup. “Shubman Gill’s innings came in a winning cause, and that’s what matters. You need batters who can understand the situation and play accordingly; that’s Gill’s strength. In Brisbane, he was in complete command. My only advice is that he should never move away from his template. His template is timing, and that’s what sets him apart,” Pathan remarked.

Pressure and Expectations in the T20I Setup

Gill’s return to India’s T20I side as vice-captain under Suryakumar Yadav brought with it immense scrutiny. His inclusion led to tactical changes, including Sanju Samson’s demotion from opener to the middle order. Despite early struggles, Gill’s back-to-back composed knocks silenced critics and reaffirmed his place at the top of India’s batting order.

Notably, Gill was not part of India’s T20 World Cup 2024-winning squad, but the selectors maintained that he had not been dropped, only managed due to his commitments across formats. Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar clarified that Gill was a crucial part of India’s future white-ball plans.

During the Asia Cup 2025, Gill contributed 127 runs in seven innings, and later led India to a 2-0 Test series win at home before travelling to Australia. Across the five-match T20I series, he accumulated 132 runs at an average of 44.00, showcasing consistency and maturity.