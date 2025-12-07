Irfan Pathan Praises Jaiswal’s Maiden ODI Ton, Suggests Key Technical Improvements

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan has heaped praise on Yashasvi Jaiswal after the left-hander smashed his maiden ODI century against South Africa. The young opener’s composed knock played a vital role in India’s dominant victory, further strengthening his credentials as a multi-format talent.

Pathan highlighted that converting starts into big innings is what separates top-class batters from the rest, something Jaiswal showcased with maturity during the third ODI, "It was important to come runs off Yashasvi Jaiswal’s bat. He is an all-format player and I had said before the series that he can hit 200 if set. The way he batted after his half-century showed he can make big scores. But he struggled initially, stepped out, got beaten and tried to cut numerous times. He has Test hundreds, a T20I ton and now he has a century in all three formats. It shows his potential. Despite the struggle, he didn’t play any rash shot to throw away his wicket. Jaiswal opted to stay at the crease despite the struggle,” Pathan said in a video on his YouTube channel.

Irfan further lauded Jasiwal’s performance

Additionally, Irfan Pathan stated how brilliant it was to see Jaiswal score his maiden ODI century. "It was sensational to see the young man scoring runs. But I would like to analyse his technique a bit deeper. His hip goes towards short fine leg and his shoulder’s upper body opens up and he tries to go side on. He needs to synchronize these three things. He struggles with these initially, especially against left-arm bowlers. When Jaiswal gets time, he should work on these,” Pathan said.

Future Looks Promising for the Rising Star

Jaiswal’s growth over the past year has been remarkable. From scoring Test runs overseas to now dominating in ODIs, he continues ticking boxes expected of India’s next top-order mainstay. Known for his aggressive yet controlled approach, the Mumbai youngster has shown that he can adapt to match situations without compromising his natural style.

As India look ahead to major ICC events, Jaiswal’s evolution adds further depth to the batting lineup, and with guidance from experienced voices like Pathan, his ceiling appears even higher.