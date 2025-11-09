Advertisement
Irfan Pathan Praises Shivam Dube, Calls Him Key To India’s T20I Success Against Australia

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan has praised Shivam Dube for his impressive all-round performance after India sealed the T20I series against Australia. 

Written By Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: Nov 09, 2025, 03:27 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Irfan Pathan Praises Shivam Dube, Calls Him Key To India's T20I Success Against Australia

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan has praised Shivam Dube for his impressive all-round performance after India sealed the T20I series against Australia. Dube’s growing influence as both a batter and a bowler has strengthened India’s balance, particularly in the absence of Hardik Pandya.

India’s All-Round Strength Shines Through

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Irfan Pathan highlighted how India’s current T20I setup has evolved with a new generation of multi-skilled players. “We have seen some changes, but there is a story in those. The strength of this team is the all-rounders. I’m focusing on all-rounders because Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar and Axar Patel have been the biggest positives,” Pathan said.

He emphasised that the trio has added crucial depth to both batting and bowling, allowing India to remain flexible with team combinations. Washington Sundar, in particular, impressed with a 49-run knock in Hobart and a three-wicket haul when given the ball.

Shivam Dube’s Rise as a Reliable Option

Pathan was especially appreciative of Shivam Dube’s growth as a bowler, an area that has often been questioned in the past. “Shivam Dube has raised his stocks in bowling and it’s a huge factor for the Indian team, given Hardik Pandya’s injury that we saw in the Asia Cup,” Pathan noted.

The left-handed all-rounder has shown significant improvement with the ball, picking up key wickets at vital moments. His ability to contribute in both departments gives India an edge, ensuring greater balance in the middle overs.

Washington Sundar and Axar Patel also impressed

Pathan also credited Washington Sundar and Axar Patel for stepping up when given opportunities. Both players have demonstrated consistency and versatility — Sundar with his control and lower-order batting, and Axar with his tight bowling spells and valuable cameos.

India’s Series Win Reflects Tactical Depth

India’s 2-1 T20I series win against Australia showcased the team’s adaptability, even with several key players resting. The success of all-rounders like Dube, Sundar, and Axar underlines India’s growing bench strength ahead of the next T20 World Cup.

With Hardik Pandya recovering from injury, the emergence of Dube as a dependable all-rounder could give the selectors a welcome dilemma, further deepening India’s options in limited-overs cricket.

About the Author
authorImg
Nitesh Dubey

Nitesh Dubey, part of Zee News English's Sports Desk, is a passionate sports journalist with a focus on cricket, football, WWE, and tennis. Known for his keen eye and storytelling skills, he brings... Read more

