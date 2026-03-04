Irfan Pathan’s holi celebration video ignites debate as fan comments go viral - Watch

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan found himself at the centre of an unexpected social media debate after sharing a simple Holi greeting on X. The 2007 T20 World Cup winner posted a video celebrating the festival of colours with friends, writing, “May you have the brightest & colourful Holi. Happy Holi, everyone.”

What was meant as a festive message quickly went viral, drawing sharply divided reactions online. While many fans praised Pathan for celebrating the occasion, others criticised the post, triggering a wider discussion about religion, identity, and public figures expressing festival greetings on social media.

The Viral Video That Sparked Reactions

The clip shows Pathan enjoying Holi celebrations in a casual setting with friends, smiling and embracing the festive atmosphere. Within hours of being posted, the video began trending as users flooded the replies with contrasting viewpoints.

Several fans expressed support for the former Indian cricketer.

One user wrote: “Love the energy in this video! Wishing you and your family a Holi filled with as much joy and color as this celebration.”

Another commented: “Happy Holi to India's most dashing all-rounder who gave us moments we will never forget.”

A third supporter added: “Field ka fighter, festival ka brightener. Happy Holi.”

However, the post also attracted criticism from some users. One comment read: “I’m sorry for you Mr. Irfan Pathan… You’ve to do it to prove your loyalty.”

Another user questioned why the former cricketer was receiving backlash simply for sharing festival wishes.

The exchange quickly turned the Holi greeting into a broader conversation on social media about how public personalities navigate cultural celebrations online.

Why Irfan Pathan’s Post Went Viral

In the social media era, even routine festival greetings from public figures often generate massive engagement. For well-known cricketers like Pathan, who remain highly visible through commentary, television appearances, and online platforms, every post is closely watched.

The reaction also reflects the intense scrutiny faced by former Indian players who remain active in public discourse. Pathan, in particular, has often shared opinions on cricket, national issues, and social matters, which means his posts regularly attract strong responses from different sections of the audience.

From a digital perspective, the mix of praise and criticism helped the post spread faster. High engagement, including replies and quote tweets, pushed the video into trending conversations on X.

Irfan Pathan’s Legacy in Indian Cricket

Born in Vadodara in 1984, Pathan rose from humble beginnings to become one of India’s most exciting bowling all-rounders during the mid-2000s. Known for his ability to swing the ball at pace and contribute with the bat, he quickly became a fan favourite.

Some key highlights of his career include:

Member of India’s squad that won the 2007 ICC T20 World Cup

Played a key role in India’s triumph at the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy

Famous for his hat-trick in the first over against Pakistan in the 2006 Karachi Test

After retiring from international cricket, Pathan transitioned into broadcasting and media, frequently appearing as a cricket analyst and commentator.

He also expanded into entertainment, participating in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa in 2015 and making his acting debut in the Tamil film Cobra in 2022.

Recent Public Appearance at Arjun Tendulkar’s Pre-Wedding Event

Pathan was recently seen at the pre-wedding celebrations of Arjun Tendulkar in Mumbai. The event, hosted by cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and his wife Anjali, brought together several former Indian stars. Guests included Zaheer Khan, Harbhajan Singh, Yuvraj Singh, and former India head coach Ravi Shastri. Pathan attended the celebration with his wife Safa Baig, while his brother Yusuf Pathan was also present with his family.