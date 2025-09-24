Irfan Pathan’s Nostalgic Note: How 2007 T20 World Cup Began India’s Rivalry Supremacy Vs Pakistan

September 24, 2007, remains etched in golden letters in Indian cricket history. On this day, a young Indian team led by MS Dhoni lifted the inaugural T20 World Cup, defeating arch-rivals Pakistan by five runs in a thrilling final at Johannesburg.

Irfan Pathan remembers his match-winning spell

The Player of the Final, Irfan Pathan, played a decisive role with the ball, finishing with figures of 3/16. Reflecting on the occasion in 2025, Pathan said:

“What a day it was back in 2007, when our World Cup dream was fulfilled. Beating Pakistan regularly started there in T20 cricket,” he wrote on X.

Yuvraj Singh relives his iconic moments

Yuvraj Singh, who produced unforgettable knocks during the tournament, shared his emotions too.

“Some memories never fade, and this is definitely one of them! A proud moment that united a nation in joy and pride,” he posted on Instagram. Yuvraj’s six sixes in an over against Stuart Broad and his blazing 30-ball 70 against Australia in the semifinal remain among the greatest T20I moments.

Gambhir and RP Singh shine in the campaign

India’s triumph was built on crucial contributions from multiple players. Gautam Gambhir emerged as the team’s highest run-getter with 227 runs, including a priceless 75 in the final. RP Singh spearheaded the bowling unit with 12 wickets across seven matches.

A win that shaped Indian cricket’s future

The 2007 T20 World Cup triumph not only gave India its first taste of success in the shortest format but also marked the dawn of a new era. It showcased the depth of Indian cricket, inspired a generation of players, and laid the foundation for India’s dominance in T20Is.