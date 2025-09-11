Irfan Pathan’s On-Air Prediction Comes True As Bumrah Destroys UAE Opener’s Stumps In Asia Cup 2025 - WATCH

Asia Cup 2025: India dismantled UAE in their opening clash of Asia Cup 2025. The match also featured a special broadcast moment involving ex-India all-rounder Irfan Pathan. During commentary, Pathan accurately predicted Jasprit Bumrah’s next delivery would be a yorker. Moments later, Bumrah produced a trademark toe-crusher to shatter Alishan Sharafu’s stumps. Pathan’s foresight and Bumrah’s execution drew applause from fans and fellow commentators, adding a unique highlight to the one-sided contest.

Pathan Saab saw it coming… Bumrah made it happen!



UAE’s Collapse After Bright Start

UAE had a promising start, with openers Muhammad Waseem and Sharafu attacking Hardik Pandya and briefly putting India on the back foot. However, Bumrah’s breakthrough in the powerplay triggered a dramatic collapse. The hosts lost all 10 wickets for just 31 additional runs, folding for 57 in 13.1 overs their lowest-ever T20I total against India. Kuldeep Yadav starred with the ball, taking four wickets for just seven runs, while Shivam Dube chipped in with three scalps. Varun Chakravarthy and Axar Patel also bowled tightly to keep the pressure on UAE.

India Seal Record-Breaking Chase

Chasing 58 for victory, India’s openers Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill went on the attack straightaway. Abhishek smashed a quickfire 30, while Gill played fluently at the other end. Skipper Suryakumar Yadav joined Gill to finish off the chase in just 4.3 overs, handing India a nine-wicket win with 93 balls to spare their fastest-ever run chase in T20I history.

Focus Turns to Pakistan Clash

While India celebrated a record-breaking start to their Asia Cup campaign, Jadeja’s concerns highlighted the need for a more competitive structure. With a blockbuster clash against arch-rivals Pakistan up next, the Men in Blue will be tested far more sternly in the coming days.