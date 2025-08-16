Irfan Pathan Slams Shahid Afridi As ‘Badtameez Insaan’, Reveals Shocking India Vs Pakistan Rivalry Story

The India–Pakistan cricket rivalry has always been fueled by intense competition, fiery exchanges, and unforgettable moments. While Gautam Gambhir and Shahid Afridi often grab the spotlight for their heated battles, former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan has now revealed that he too had a personal clash with Afridi that went beyond the boundary ropes.

In a candid interview with Lallantop, Pathan opened up about the origins of their feud, recalling how a remark made by Afridi not only hurt him personally but also sparked a determination to dismiss the flamboyant Pakistani all-rounder every time they faced off.

Afridi’s “Real Pathan” Comment Sparks Controversy

Pathan shared that the rivalry began after an interview Afridi gave to renowned cricket broadcaster Harsha Bhogle. During the chat, Afridi reportedly quipped, “I’m a real Pathan, Irfan is not.”

The comment struck a nerve. “Badtameez aadmi hai,” Irfan Pathan recalled, translating to “He is an ill-mannered man.”

For Irfan, the statement crossed a personal line. “I got the feeling that he wasn’t just talking about me, but about my parents too. Had he not said all this, I wouldn’t have had any issue with him. But getting personal was wrong. So every time I bowled to him, I knew I would get rid of him.”

True to his word, Pathan went on to dismiss Afridi 11 times in international cricket, many of them on crucial occasions, including high-pressure matches and even World Cup encounters.

“Badtameez Aadmi Hai” – Pathan’s Sharp Retort

The feud wasn’t limited to the field. Pathan recalled another incident during India’s 2006 tour of Pakistan. On a Karachi-to-Lahore flight, Afridi approached him, ruffled his hair, and mockingly asked, “How are you, kid?”

Pathan’s reply was quick and cutting: “Tu kab se mera baap ban gaya?” (Since when did you become my father?)

The exchange highlighted the simmering tension between the two. Pathan said Afridi’s choice of words and behavior were often “disrespectful” and not in the spirit of sportsmanship.

The Flight Banter That Silenced Afridi

Interestingly, Pathan also shared a humorous yet stinging verbal duel from that same flight. Sitting next to Pakistani all-rounder Abdul Razzaq, he casually asked about different types of meat available in Pakistan. Then, with Afridi within earshot, Pathan cheekily asked whether dog meat was available, quipping that Afridi had eaten it since he was “barking for too long.”

The sharp-witted response left Afridi stunned and silent for the rest of the journey. “That day he realized he couldn’t win against me verbally. After that, he never said anything to me again,” Pathan added.

India-Pakistan Rivalries: Beyond the Scoreboard

This revelation from Irfan Pathan adds another fiery chapter to the India vs Pakistan cricket rivalry, which has produced countless dramatic moments both on and off the pitch.

From Gambhir vs Afridi’s infamous war of words to Pathan’s calculated on-field dominance over Afridi, these personal battles have become part of cricketing folklore. They not only reflect the passion players bring to the contest but also highlight how cultural pride and national identity often intertwine with the game.

Legacy of Irfan Pathan vs Shahid Afridi

While Afridi remains one of Pakistan’s most explosive cricketers, Pathan’s ability to dismiss him repeatedly cemented his reputation as a big-match performer for India. The left-arm swing bowler not only played key roles in memorable victories but also carried himself with resilience when personal lines were crossed.

His recent remarks remind fans that the rivalry wasn’t just about bat and ball—it was also about words, pride, and respect. And in this duel, Irfan Pathan believes he always had the upper hand.