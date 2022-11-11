Irfan Pathan faced brutall trolling on Thursday after India got knocked out of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 with a 10-wicket loss to England in the second semi-final at the Adelaide Oval. Pathan had tweeted on Wednesday on Pakistani fans who were abusive in the stands towards India after their win over New Zealand in the first semi-final at the SCG. He had tweeted: "Padosiyon jeet ati jaati rehti hai, lekin GRACE apke bas ki baat nahi hai." This meant that one cannot expect grace from Pakistani fans. Irfan had later clarified that the tweet was not targetted at any player from Pakistan cricket team but the fans present at the stadium.

Also Read: 'We should be able to...': Sachin Tendulkar breaks his silence after India gets knocked out of T20 World Cup

However, the tweet has not gone down too well with Pakistanis, fans and former players alike. He was getting trolled for his comments. But the trolling got worse when India lost their semi-final clash to England and eventually got knocked out of the tournament. From former players Imran Nazir to Pakistani journalists to fans, Irfan was attacked from all corners.

Take a look at how Irfan was subject to trolling by Pakistanis:

" English Openers are not showing any grace__ __" @IrfanPathan — Ihtisham Ul Haq (@iihtishamm) November 10, 2022

Aray kya ho gaya bro? Kisi nay kuch kaha hai toh mujhe bata. Main daantoon ga. Promise. — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) November 10, 2022

Your Padosi has an attitude. They don't talk to losers. https://t.co/JKmPlQW60D — Ihtisham Ul Haq (@iihtishamm) November 10, 2022

Sad to see such tweet. https://t.co/JYgQOToGA8 — Imran Nazir (@realimrannazir4) November 9, 2022

Sad to see such tweet. https://t.co/JYgQOToGA8 — Imran Nazir (@realimrannazir4) November 9, 2022

Not to forget, when India had toured Pakistan in 2004, Irfan was the most loved personality in the neigbouring nation and had returned after making many fans. But this time he is on the receiving end of a lot of hate. The cricket clashes indeed make two countries lose perspective and toxicity and hate takes over and at this time as the biggest stakeholders of the sport, the fans should try and be careful of the words they choose.

Irfan has so far not talked about the trolling he is getting on the internet from the Pakistani fans and players. He is currently in Australia as part of the Star Sports broadcast team.

Pakistan play England in the final of ICC T20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday at MCG.