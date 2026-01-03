Shubman Gill’s rise within Indian cricket has been rapid and significant over the past year, reaching a defining moment when he was named captain in both Test and ODI formats in 2025. The move underlined the selectors’ trust in his leadership abilities, temperament, and long term vision. Beyond his consistent performances at the top of the batting order, Gill is now seen as the central figure in India’s future plans. With Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma stepping away from Test cricket, Gill has been formally handed the responsibility of leading the team into a new phase. His appointment reflects a broader shift in Indian cricket as it looks to navigate a period of transition by blending youthful promise with dependable leadership.

Irfan Pathan expresses faith in Gill amid Kohli comparisons

As Gill’s influence continues to expand, parallels with Kohli have become increasingly common. Kohli carried Indian cricket on his shoulders for more than a decade, becoming the sport’s most visible ambassador during that period. While Gill is still some distance away from building a similar body of work, his solid technique, consistency, and intensity at the crease have encouraged many to see him as the next torchbearer.

Speaking about these comparisons, Irfan Pathan said Gill possesses the mental strength required to handle such scrutiny. He pointed out that being measured against a player of Kohli’s stature brings pressure, but also reflects the belief people have in Gill’s abilities. According to Pathan, the young skipper is well prepared to grow into the role as expectations continue to rise.

“He (Gill) has a lot of talent. There will always be comparisons. Virat was compared with Sachin and now Gill is being compared to Virat, who has scored those 25000-30000 runs. I think he is fully capable of it. He has a fine range of shots. The more responsibility and challenges he gets, he will grow as a cricketer. I have seen that he is always ready for cricket,” said Pathan on Star Sports.

Pathan also highlighted that increased responsibility will only help Gill evolve further as a player, especially during this phase of change for the national team.

Shubman Gill set for return in New Zealand ODI series

Gill is expected to resume international duties in the forthcoming ODI series against New Zealand, where he will once again feature alongside experienced campaigner Virat Kohli. The series will be an important checkpoint for Gill as he continues to adapt to leadership responsibilities while remaining a key contributor with the bat.

The upcoming matches hold particular importance for the Indian captain, especially after missing out on selection for the T20 World Cup squad earlier this year. As pressure and expectations build, the New Zealand series offers Gill another opportunity to assert his role as the leader of India’s next generation.