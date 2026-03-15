Is Abhishek Sharma all set to get married? Sanju Samson's 4-word advice to 'Superstar' opener breaks the internet - WATCH

In a delightful exchange at the India Today Conclave 2026, Indian wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson shed light on the dressing room atmosphere following India's T20 World Cup triumph. Focusing on his opening partner, Abhishek Sharma, Samson joked about the young southpaw's skyrocketing popularity and humorously suggested it might be time for him to settle down.

The Rise of a Global Superstar

Abhishek Sharma has rapidly ascended to the pinnacle of international cricket, currently occupying the top spot in the ICC T20I batting rankings. His fearless stroke play and aggressive intent at the top of the order have made him one of the most exciting prospects in the shortest format. This rise has not gone unnoticed by the fans, or his teammates.

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Reflecting on the deafening cheers that follow the young opener, Samson shared a humorous anecdote from the inner circle: “Earlier, the boys used to get jealous because of the cheers for Abhishek. It was Abhishek, Abhishek everywhere. We were like, do people only see him or what?” Samson joked.

Continuing the banter, Samson pivoted to Abhishek's personal life as his fame continues to soar. “But yes, he is the superstar of the team now. Get married soon, bhai,” he added with a laugh.

“He’s the superstar of the team. Wherever we go, our buses are surrounded by fans, and you can hear only one name — ‘Abhishek, Abhishek!’ He’s the star everyone loves.” — #SanjuSamson on Abhishek Sharma ( @OfficialAbhi04)#IndiaTodayConclave26 @NikhilNaz @vikrantgupta73 pic.twitter.com/wTL4LOGm7l — IndiaToday (@IndiaToday) March 14, 2026

Redemption and Mentorship

The T20 World Cup 2026 final served as a moment of redemption for Abhishek. After an underwhelming tournament leading up to the summit clash, he delivered a blistering half century against New Zealand to help secure the title. Despite the individual success, Abhishek remains grounded, citing the influence of his mentor, the legendary Yuvraj Singh.

“Obviously, the ultimate goal is to play all formats for India as much as I can. But I’ve stopped thinking too much about those things because they are not in my hands. I just want to follow the process I’ve been taught over the last two years by Yuvraj Singh,” Abhishek explained.

The young opener emphasized that his focus remains on the immediate task at hand rather than selection variables. “That’s the one thing I’ve learnt — if it’s not in my hands, I shouldn’t worry about it. I just need to perform and help win games in whatever format I’m playing right now. But of course, playing ODI cricket for India is also a dream if I get that opportunity,” he added.

Contextual Environment

The camaraderie between the two comes at a high-pressure time for the national side. While Abhishek and Samson enjoy their success, the team is still navigating the fallout of the T20 World Cup, including recent controversies like Suryakumar Yadav’s apology to Axar Patel for a tactical error in Ahmedabad. Additionally, the wider cricket world is abuzz with high profile events, such as the starry wedding of Gaurav Kapur and Kritika Kamra, which saw legends like Yuvraj Singh and Virender Sehwag in attendance.

As Abhishek looks toward potentially breaking into the ODI squad for the upcoming Champions Trophy cycle, his partnership with Samson remains a cornerstone of India's aggressive new era in white-ball cricket.