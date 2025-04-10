The 2025 New Zealand Cricket Awards were meant to be a celebration of stellar seasons, record-breaking performances, and unmatched consistency. But a cheeky question at the ceremony sparked buzz beyond cricket circles — are Amelia Kerr and Matt Henry dating? While the night rightfully belonged to their on-field heroics, the playful banter between Kerr and Henry during the event’s Q&A session left fans speculating about a potential romance. When asked what they admire about each other, Kerr blushed and said, “his eyes”, while Henry laughed it off, urging everyone to “get back to cricket talk.” Yet the smiles and chemistry between the two certainly didn’t go unnoticed.

Kerr and Henry Crowned New Zealand’s Cricketing Royalty

Behind the viral moment was a landmark night for both players. Amelia Kerr, the leg-spinning all-rounder, and Matt Henry, the seasoned fast bowler, were the undisputed stars of the evening, clinching the Debbie Hockley Medal and Sir Richard Hadlee Medal respectively — the highest honours in New Zealand cricket.

Kerr's dominance continues to redefine the women's game. In 2024, she led New Zealand to victory in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, claiming both Player of the Final and Player of the Tournament. That campaign also earned her the prestigious Rachel Heyhoe Flint Trophy and the ICC Women’s T20I Player of the Year award — achievements that cement her as one of the most complete players in modern women’s cricket.

At the domestic level, her performances were just as compelling. With 441 runs and 15 wickets, Kerr was named Super Smash Women’s Player of the Year, in addition to scooping up both the Women’s ODI Player of the Year and T20I Player of the Year honours. Her consistency across formats and her ability to deliver under pressure has made her the heartbeat of New Zealand’s women’s cricket.

Matt Henry’s Masterclass: From Bengaluru Brilliance to Champions Trophy Heroics

Not to be outdone, Matt Henry had an equally memorable season across formats. He was a standout performer in New Zealand’s historic 3-0 Test series win over India, including a stunning eight-wicket haul in Bengaluru, which all but secured his Test Player of the Year recognition.

Henry's white-ball form was no less impactful. With 24 wickets at a staggering 15.50 in ODIs, he played a pivotal role in guiding New Zealand to the final of the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy, eventually finishing runners-up. His all-format excellence also won him the Winsor Cup for Best First-Class Bowler, with 28 wickets at 21.5.

Award judges hailed him as “the season’s most influential bowler,” and few would argue. Whether with the red or white ball, Henry was the spearhead of the Black Caps’ bowling attack in a season that demanded leadership and control.

Recognition Across the Board

The awards night wasn’t only about Kerr and Henry. Jacob Duffy was named Men’s T20I Player of the Year after a breakthrough season, claiming 21 wickets at an astonishing average of 9.71. Veteran Kane Williamson continued to be recognised for his elegant strokeplay, winning the Redpath Cup for men's first-class batting.

Other notable winners included: