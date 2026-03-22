'Is Baar Number 6': 5-Time IPL winning captain Rohit Sharma's bold promise to Mumbai Indians' fans at MI Mix event goes viral - WATCH

The Mumbai Indians hosted a vibrant fan event titled 'MI Mix' on Saturday, March 21, at the Jio World Garden. The star-studded evening featured captain Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, and former skipper Rohit Sharma, who all engaged closely with the gathered supporters. During the event, Rohit made a significant promise to the fanbase, requesting their continued loyalty in exchange for a sixth IPL championship in 2026.

A Golden Promise to the Fans

Addressing the crowd in Mumbai, Rohit Sharma expressed his gratitude for the unwavering energy of the supporters. He stated:

“I want to thank you all on my team’s behalf. Keep supporting us like you do every year. We love it. And in return, we will try to make it [title] number 6. Is baar Number 6 aapke paas laakar rakhein,"

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A PROMISE BY ROHIT SHARMA AT "MIX"



Rohit said "We will definitely try to bring Number 6 to you all". pic.twitter.com/Uzj7YXsc6A — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 21, 2026

This pledge turned the pre-season showcase into a powerful reminder of Rohit's enduring star power. The six-hour celebration included performances by various national artists and featured appearances by the core MI squad. Social media captured heartwarming moments of Rohit dancing to hip-hop beats with his daughter, Samaira, while Hardik Pandya was seen enjoying the concert alongside his girlfriend, Mahieka Sharma.

Managing a Legend’s Role

Despite his status as a franchise icon, Rohit has recently navigated a period of inconsistent IPL performances. Last season, he was primarily utilized as a specialist batter, with the team frequently employing the 'Impact Player' rule to limit his time in the field.

However, head coach Mahela Jayawardene has signaled a potential shift for the 2026 campaign. While he stopped short of confirming if Rohit would be active for all 40 overs of every match, Jayawardene hinted at an expanded role for the veteran.

“Rohit, the way we managed him last year, had a few niggles, so we just needed to manage that. The thing is, he’s still making a huge impact on the team whether he’s on the field or not. But, definitely, this year, I want to keep him on the field as much as I can," Jayawardene remarked during a press conference.

MI Squad IPL 2026

AM Ghazanfar, Ashwani Kumar, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Mitchell Santner, Naman Dhir, Raghu Sharma, Raj Bawa, Robin Minz, Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Trent Boult, Will Jacks, Shardul Thakur (traded in from LSG), Sherfane Rutherford (traded in from GT), Mayank Markande (traded in from KKR), Quinton de Kock, Danish Malewar, Mohammad Izhar, Atharva Ankolekar, Mayank Rawat.