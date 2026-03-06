Is Babar Azam retiring from International cricket after T20 WC exit & ODI sacking? Know the truth

In the wake of Pakistan’s disappointing exit from the T20 World Cup 2026, social media has been flooded with claims regarding the future of former captain Babar Azam. A post has gone viral across various platforms suggesting that the star batter has officially announced his retirement from T20 Internationals (T20Is).

The Origin of the Viral Claim

The speculation gained momentum after Pakistan failed to qualify for the semi-finals, largely due to a string of poor performances from the "Men in Green." A specific post shared on social media stated, "Babar Azam has retired from the T20 International team."

Another one shared "Babar has retired from international cricket'

The post featured a "See More" button, a common tactic used to drive engagement. However, users reported that clicking the link yielded no further information or official confirmation, leading to widespread confusion among fans.

The Reality: A Fake Announcement

A thorough fact check reveals that these claims are entirely baseless. Babar Azam has not made any official announcement regarding retirement from the shortest format of the game. He remains available for selection for Pakistan across all three formats (Tests, ODIs, and T20Is). The viral post is a fabricated piece of information with no connection to reality.

Performance Analysis in T20 World Cup 2026

The rumors likely stemmed from Babar’s underwhelming performance throughout the tournament. Across 6 matches, he batted in 4 innings and managed to score only 91 runs. His highest score was a modest 46, and his strike rate lingered at 112.34. This lack of impact contributed to Pakistan's inability to progress past the Super 8 stage.

A Glance at Babar Azam’s International Career

Despite recent struggles, Babar Azam’s career statistics reflect his status as one of Pakistan's most prolific modern day batters:

Test Cricket: In 61 matches (112 innings), he has amassed 4,366 runs at an average of 42.38, including 9 centuries and 30 half centuries.

ODI Cricket: Across 140 matches (137 innings), he has scored 6,501 runs at an impressive average of 53.72, featuring 20 centuries and 37 half centuries.

T20 Internationals: In 145 matches (136 innings), he has accumulated 4,596 runs at an average of 38.94 and a strike rate of 128.02. His T20I record includes 3 centuries and 39 half centuries.

Current Status

While Babar Azam has faced intense scrutiny and was recently dropped from the ODI squad for the Bangladesh tour alongside other senior players, he has not stepped away from international cricket. The 31 year old continues to be a part of the national setup as he looks to regain the form that once made him the top ranked batter in the world.