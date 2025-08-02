Is CSK Trading T Natarajan From Delhi For IPL 2026? Viral Picture Sparks Speculations

T. Natarajan once heralded as India's promising left-arm pace bowler appears to be fueling a growing trade narrative in IPL circles. Despite being Delhi Capitals' ₹10.75 crore marquee buy in the IPL 2025 mega auction, he played just two matches all season. Amid low game time and visible injury concerns, a viral photo of him wearing CSK gear at the Chennai Super Kings academy is stoking rumors of a berth with CSK for IPL 2026.

Why Natarajan Played Only 2 Games In IPL 2025

Delhi Capitals spent ₹10.75 crore, their third-highest bid after KL Rahul and Mitchell Starc on Natarajan ahead of IPL 2025. Yet he featured in just two games: against Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Notably, the SRH fixture was washed out before he could bowl any deliveries. In total, he bowled only 18 balls throughout the season, sparking major concerns over the franchise’s utilization of such a high-value pickup.

Natarajan training at Super Kings Academy pic.twitter.com/Sl07axgnRa — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) August 2, 2025

During a TNPL commentary stint, Delhi head coach Hemang Badani clarified the situation:

"Why would we spend ₹11 crore on a player & bench him? We bought him specifically for the middle & end overs, unfortunately, Natarajan wasn’t fully fit after returning from injury, remained injured throughout the season, that’s why he didn’t play.”

Badani emphasized that he wasn’t dropped for performance reasons but was still recovering from a shoulder injury and couldn’t be risked mid-season.

Viral CSK Academy Appearance Fuels Transfer Speculation

In recent off-season footage, Natarajan was seen training at the CSK academy, sporting custom Chennai Super Kings apparel and sharing a selfie to social media. This sparked chatter online and on fan forums. While anybody doesn’t have confirmation of any trade, cricket fans on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram are already speculating does CSK plan to bring him in as a seasoned Indian pacer tailored for Chepauk conditions?

Trade Feasibility: Possible but Complicated

With the IPL trade window now open, many see the transfer as plausible: CSK lacks consistent Indian quicks and would welcome a left-arm seamer familiar with subcontinental conditions. Delhi may be open to cashing in on a high-value contract they couldn’t utilize fully. However, with DC’s large investment, any trade will likely involve significant financial compensation or player exchange. It won’t be straightforward. While CSK Trading Sanju Samson is also a rumour of the IPL world, anything is yet to happen till now.