Is Gautam Gambhir New Captain Of Team India? India Coach Seen Captaining From Dugout

The second T20I at Mullanpur was supposed to be about high-octane cricket, but it was Gautam Gambhir who dominated headlines after a viral clip showed him signaling instructions to Suryakumar Yadav from the dugout. As South Africa hammered India’s bowlers, Gambhir switched into a full football-manager mode, guiding every tactical call with animated gestures. His frustration grew as Quinton de Kock’s dazzling 46-ball 90 powered South Africa to 213 for 4. With India’s bowlers struggling to maintain control, Gambhir’s nonstop signals became the talking point of the night, raising questions about whether he had effectively taken over captaincy duties from SKY.

The Viral Moment That Broke the Internet

The now-famous video shows Gambhir leaning forward, waving his hands, shouting directions, and even instructing bowlers to switch ends. Many fans joked that he had turned into “India’s real captain,” while ex-cricketers compared him to top football tacticians who manage games from the sidelines.

Aakash Chopra noted during commentary that Gambhir looked like a Premier League manager controlling every phase of play. Irfan Pathan compared the scene to Ashish Nehra’s hyperactive coaching style in the IPL.

Whether it was urging Suryakumar to bring in Varun Chakaravarthy or signaling for Axar Patel, Gambhir’s influence was visible almost every over.

India Falter Despite Aggressive Sideline Coaching

Even with Gambhir’s micro-management, India couldn’t stop the carnage. Donovan Ferreira (30 not out) and David Miller (20 not out) added late firepower, pushing South Africa well past 200. Varun Chakaravarthy again stood out with figures of 2 for 29, but the rest of the attack looked rattled.

India’s chase never gained momentum. Ottneil Bartman’s 4 for 24 dismantled the top order, leaving Tilak Varma to wage a lone battle with a classy 62 off 34 balls. Hardik Pandya offered a brief rescue act, but his dismissal triggered a collapse that left India bowled out for 162.

Is Gambhir Overstepping or Redefining Modern Coaching?

The incident has sparked a nationwide conversation. Is Gambhir providing strong tactical support, or is he overshadowing his captain? Some believe his hands-on approach brings clarity under pressure. Others argue that the captain must be allowed to take decisions independently.

What remains undeniable is that Gambhir’s sideline coaching has introduced a new dynamic to Team India’s setup, one that could redefine the traditional roles of captain and coach.

India Look Toward Dharamsala With Questions and Curiosity

The series is now level at 1-1, but all eyes are on whether Gambhir continues this football-style leadership approach in the third T20I. With the debate trending across platforms, the spotlight on the coach-captain equation has never been brighter.