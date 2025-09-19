The Asia Cup 2025 has witnessed thrilling on-field action, but the ongoing handshake controversy between India and Pakistan has dominated headlines, overshadowing cricketing performances. Former international umpire Anil Chaudhary has weighed in, calling the issue “unnecessary” and suggesting that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is using it to divert attention from their loss to India.

Pakistan’s Post-Match Reactions Spark Controversy

The controversy erupted after India secured a commanding seven-wicket victory over Pakistan in Dubai, with Indian players opting not to shake hands post-match. In response, Pakistan boycotted the post-match presentation and lodged a complaint with ICC match referee Andy Pycroft, alleging a breach of the spirit of cricket. Despite these claims, the ICC declined to take action, emphasizing that no official rules mandate post-match handshakes.

The PCB escalated tensions further, threatening to withdraw from their crucial Asia Cup Super Four clash against the UAE unless Pycroft was removed. This led to an hour-long delay before Pakistan finally arrived at the stadium for their must-win fixture.

Anil Chaudhary: Politics Overshadowing Cricket

Speaking to ANI, Chaudhary dismissed the handshake issue as politically motivated. “I think that after losing the match, it was a part of turning things around. Otherwise, in any law book, in any ICC playing conditions, there is nothing in writing,” he said. Chaudhary noted that the handshake tradition dates back 15–20 years, primarily involving captains, and stressed that the current controversy was entirely avoidable.

Chaudhary further criticized the PCB’s approach: “I think the people who complained also knew that there was no point in doing this in the field. By doing this, they will know that nothing is going to happen.” His remarks underline the sense that off-field theatrics are overshadowing the actual cricket.

Andy Pycroft Defended Amid PCB Protests

Chaudhary also came to the defense of Andy Pycroft, a seasoned referee from the ICC elite panel and a former Zimbabwean cricketer. “All these are unnecessary things. He is a very well-known player of Zimbabwe, and his track record is so good,” Chaudhary said. The former umpire highlighted that Pycroft’s experience and credibility make the PCB’s demands to remove him appear unwarranted.

Asia Cup 2025: Cricket Takes a Backseat

As Pakistan advanced to the Super Four stage after defeating the UAE, the broader cricket narrative remains entangled in off-field drama. The India-Pakistan rivalry, historically intense, has once again been marred by politics, with Chaudhary’s remarks reinforcing the notion that the handshake row was more about image than sport.

Meanwhile, Indian players, including Suryakumar Yadav and Shivam Dube, continue to focus on performance, leaving behind controversies that threaten to overshadow their on-field brilliance. Cricket fans and analysts alike are urging both boards to prioritize the spirit of cricket and ensure that the tournament remains about performances rather than politics.

The Takeaway

The Asia Cup handshake controversy serves as a reminder that cricket, especially high-profile encounters like India vs Pakistan, often attracts attention beyond the boundary ropes. While Pakistan’s administrative decisions have fueled debate, voices like Anil Chaudhary’s emphasize that the ICC’s rules are clear: post-match handshakes are not mandatory, and unnecessary drama only detracts from the game.

As Asia Cup 2025 progresses, the spotlight should ideally shift back to match results, player performances, and tactical brilliance, leaving behind distractions that risk tarnishing cricket’s reputation. Fans hope that both teams embrace the true spirit of cricket, letting skill and sportsmanship define the tournament rather than off-field controversies.