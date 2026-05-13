Is Hardik Pandya going to CSK? Star breaks silence amidst trade rumours and injury concerns ahead of PBKS game

Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya has remained absent for two consecutive matches, with the team management officially stating he is recovering from back spasms. Amidst speculation regarding internal friction within the squad following their elimination from the IPL 2026 playoff contention, Pandya uploaded a video to Instagram showing him batting in the nets. Wearing the MI training gear, the all-rounder was seen practicing power hitting, a clip that has since gained significant traction across social media platforms.

IS HARDIK PANDYA DROP FROM MUMBAI INDIANS TEAM?



- Hardik latest insta Story in which he practice & fully fit, but report say Hardik suffer from back injury



First Unfollow Suryakumar & Tilak Verma now this



SOMETHING BIG HAPPEN WITH HARDIK IN MI TEAM pic.twitter.com/pUOgppuhZI — Sam (@Cricsam01) May 13, 2026

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Concerns Over Team Selection and Travel

The captain did not accompany the team to Dharamsala for their upcoming game against Punjab Kings. This follows a similar situation during the previous match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), where Pandya did not travel with the primary group to Raipur and joined the squad at a later stage. Reports at the time suggested he had been recommended a week of rest to address his back injury, with MI staff noting that his participation against RCB would be determined just before the toss.

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Uncertainty Surrounding Suryakumar Yadav

Stand-in captain Suryakumar Yadav also did not travel with the squad to Dharamsala. Having recently returned to the team to lead against RCB following the birth of his first child, it remains unconfirmed if he will participate in the PBKS fixture, especially given that Mumbai Indians can no longer qualify for the postseason.

Analysis of Hardik Pandya's Performance in IPL 2026

Hardik Pandya has faced a difficult season in terms of individual performance. Across eight appearances, he has accumulated 146 runs, maintaining an average of 20.85 and a strike rate of 136.44. His contributions with the ball have also been limited, taking only four wickets at an average of 61.50 and an economy rate of 11.90.

Mumbai Indians' Broader Struggles

The franchise's issues extend beyond the captaincy. Several high profile players have failed to find consistent form this year. Jasprit Bumrah is not currently contending for the purple cap, Suryakumar Yadav has struggled to score, and Tilak Varma’s highlights have been rare, aside from a century scored during a defeat. Additionally, Trent Boult has proved expensive with the ball.

MI head coach Mahela Jayawardene has pointed toward injuries and the lack of player availability as primary factors for the team's lack of stability and poor combinations. Currently, the five time champions sit in ninth place on the table, having suffered eight losses in eleven games, staying ahead of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) only by virtue of net run rate.