Kasim Khan, the son of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, has issued an urgent appeal to the international community regarding the health and detention conditions of his father, according to a report by news agency. The 73-year-old former cricket captain and founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) remains incarcerated in solitary confinement at Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail.
Extended Detention and Lack of Family Access
Imran Khan's detention has crossed the 1,100-day mark following his initial arrest on August 5, 2023, after an Islamabad trial court convicted him in the Toshakhana national treasury case. Subdued under multiple subsequent charges and convictions, Khan has remained in custody for nearly three years.
Speaking from the United Kingdom alongside his elder brother Sulaiman Khan, Kasim Khan expressed deep anxiety regarding their father's physical condition and the complete lack of direct communication.
"It has now been around 1,100 days since my father, Imran Khan, was imprisoned, and my brother and I haven't heard his voice since March. For months, we've been denied contact with him," Kasim Khan posted on X.
"We remain in the dark about his access to healthcare as his eyesight continues to deteriorate. He urgently needs medical attention, and with no family or legal access, we don't even get any second-hand information or reassurance," he added.
Kasim also shared a personal reflection on the ongoing separation:
"I've found myself especially missing him recently. I want to speak to him about mundane things like my cricket, books I've been reading and which new movies are good etc. I understand the people of Pakistan want their chosen leader free, but I miss my father more than ever."
Government Meeting Ban and Military Friction
Communication restrictions were further tightened by Pakistani authorities in December 2025. A comprehensive ban on all visits was imposed after Khan referred to Army Chief Field Marshal Gen Asim Munir as a "mentally unstable man" during a meeting with his sister.
In his statement, Kasim criticized the current administrative setup in Pakistan, framing his father's situation within the country's broader democratic struggles:
"But this is not just about a father. It is about Pakistan, and its future."
"A rigged, authoritarian regime continues to crush political opposition, undermine democratic institutions, and deny millions of Pakistanis their right to freely choose their leaders, whilst terrorising those who speak their beliefs," he stated. "I once again plea to the international community to not look away. Silence in the face of injustice only enables it."
Health Concerns and Global Calls for Intervention
Concerns regarding Khan's physical wellbeing intensified earlier in February, when reports indicated that the former prime minister suffered severe vision loss in his right eye due to an untreated blood clot sustained during custody. Statements from his legal team and PTI officials noted that the delayed treatment left him with roughly 15 percent remaining vision in that eye.
The medical situation prompted intervention from the Supreme Court of Pakistan, which ordered the formation of a dedicated medical board to assess his condition. Furthermore, a group of 14 former international cricket captains drafted an open letter titled "Appeal by former International Cricket Captains" to the Pakistan government, requesting fair treatment and adequate medical access for the World Cup-winning captain.
While government officials continue to maintain that Khan receives all necessary medical attention per prison protocols, family members and party leaders maintain that restricted access to independent personal physicians continues to pose serious health risks.
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