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Is Imran Khan dead in Pakistan Jail? Son launches scathing attack on government after 1,100 days alleges 'haven't heard his voice since march'

Imran Khan's son Kasim Khan urges global action over the jailed ex-PM's health, citing severe vision loss and solitary confinement in Adiala Jail.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Jul 25, 2026, 02:00 PM IST|Updated: Jul 25, 2026, 02:50 PM IST
Is Imran Khan dead in Pakistan Jail? Son launches scathing attack on government after 1,100 days alleges 'haven't heard his voice since march'
Image Credit: Credits - AI

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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