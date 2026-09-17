Pant will not have to wait long for competitive cricket. He has been appointed captain of the Rest of India side for the Irani Cup against 2025-26 Ranji Trophy champions Jammu & Kashmir, with Sarfaraz Khan as his deputy. The match is scheduled from October 1 to 5 at the Sher-i-Kashmir Stadium in Srinagar. That assignment gives Pant an important domestic platform to score runs and build momentum. However, with Rahul firmly established in the ODI wicketkeeping role and Jurel now preferred as his deputy for the West Indies series, Pant's next opportunity in India's 50 over setup is no longer straightforward.