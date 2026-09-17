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Is it the end of the road for Rishabh Pant in white ball Cricket? India vs WI squads despite Kishan's absence raise eyebrows

Rishabh Pant's route back into India's ODI setup has become more complicated after the wicketkeeper batter was overlooked for the three match home series against West Indies. 

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Sep 17, 2026, 10:00 AM IST|Updated: Sep 17, 2026, 10:28 AM IST
Is it the end of the road for Rishabh Pant in white ball Cricket? India vs WI squads despite Kishan's absence raise eyebrows
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About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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