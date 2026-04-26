Is MI really sacking Hardik Pandya and handing captaincy back to Rohit Sharma? Know the truth

The rumour mill around Mumbai Indians has been working overtime in IPL 2026. With the five-time champions languishing near the bottom of the points table, whispers of an emergency captaincy meeting and a potential mid-season leadership change have been circulating aggressively across social media. However, a report has poured cold water on the speculation entirely.

According to Cricbuzz, a source close to the franchise has clarified that there is no imminent leadership change being planned. "The Jamnagar trip is an annual affair, team is united, management is backing the captain and hopes the break will do them good." The so-called emergency meeting that was being sensationalised across platforms appears to have no basis in fact.

Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026: The Numbers Tell a Grim Story

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The speculation, while premature, did not emerge from nowhere. Mumbai Indians have endured one of their most difficult starts to an IPL season in recent memory. Two wins from seven matches and an NRR of -0.736 leave them eighth on the points table with their playoff hopes hanging by the thinnest of threads. The gap between them and the top four has widened considerably following Saturday's double header results.

The batting has been inconsistent, the bowling has been expensive at critical junctures and the team has repeatedly failed to deliver in high-pressure moments when results were still very much within reach. For a franchise with five IPL titles, the current standing represents a significant underperformance relative to both expectation and squad quality.

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Hardik Pandya's Personal Campaign

Hardik Pandya's own form in IPL 2026 has added another dimension to the noise surrounding the captaincy debate. The all-rounder has not been able to produce the match-winning contributions with either bat or ball that have defined his best IPL seasons. Questions about his leadership decisions have been debated by fans and pundits alike as each defeat has piled additional pressure on a captaincy that has been scrutinised intensely ever since Rohit Sharma was controversially stripped of the role ahead of IPL 2024.

The Rohit Sharma Angle

The idea of Rohit Sharma reclaiming the captaincy carries enormous emotional weight for a large section of the Mumbai Indians fanbase. Rohit remains one of the most successful captains in IPL history and his presence in the squad makes the speculation almost inevitable whenever results turn. However, there is currently no credible report suggesting Rohit himself has been approached or that any such conversation has taken place within the franchise.

What Happens Next

Mumbai Indians have a short break before returning to action. The management's position as reported is clear. The captain has their backing, the dressing room is united and the Jamnagar trip is routine rather than crisis-driven. Until the franchise itself signals otherwise, the captaincy change narrative remains exactly what it currently is speculation without substance.

MI will face SRH next when they return back after the break on April 29. They have 2 wins from 7 games and have lost 4 games against DC, RR, RCB & PBKS. They started their campaign with a win against KKR and now they have just two wins with second win coming vs GT at Ahmedabad.