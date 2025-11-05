Is Mohammed Shami’s Retirement Inevitable? Omission From South Africa Tests Fuels Retirement Talk

Mohammed Shami’s absence from India’s Test squad for the upcoming series against South Africa has once again sparked intense debate about the senior fast bowler’s future in red-ball cricket. The BCCI revealed India’s 15-member Test squad on November 5, with the notable headline being the return of wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant. Pant is back after recovering from a foot fracture that ruled him out of the West Indies series following the fourth Test against England in Manchester in July.

However, it is Shami's omission that has drawn the most attention. The 34-year-old fast bowler has now missed three consecutive Test assignments, including the series against England and the West Indies. His exclusion has come despite reports that he has maintained both fitness and good form. Shami was also not named in the India A squad, further strengthening the indications that the selectors may be looking beyond him for the red-ball setup.

While Pant’s return has been widely celebrated, the continued absence of Shami has triggered questions about whether this could signal the end of his time in India’s Test team.

This decision comes at a time when Shami’s performances in domestic cricket have remained impressive. He has taken 15 wickets from only three Ranji Trophy matches, including a five-wicket haul against Gujarat. Yet, his name has been excluded once more. Many fans and analysts recall how Shami played a crucial role in India’s 2023 ODI World Cup campaign, nearly guiding India to the title, making the current scenario even more perplexing.

The selection committee seems to be leaning towards a transition phase, backing younger pace options and focusing on future long-term plans. The recent IPL season was reported to be underwhelming for Shami, and that form, paired with the direction of team management, appears to have influenced the decision.

The two-match Test series will begin on November 14. The opening Test will take place at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, followed by the second at Guwahati on November 22.

India’s Test Squad for South Africa Series:

Shubman Gill (Captain), Rishabh Pant (Vice Captain and Wicketkeeper), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Akash Deep.