Is Mohammed Shami Still Injured? Team India Captain Suryakumar Yadav Says THIS After IND vs ENG 1st T20

India's opening T20I against England in Kolkata on January 23, 2025, left cricket fans and experts puzzled when veteran pacer Mohammed Shami was notably absent from the playing XI. The 34-year-old fast bowler, whose return to international cricket had been eagerly awaited, did not feature in the match despite his strong recent performances in domestic cricket. This raised eyebrows and led to a flurry of speculation regarding his fitness. However, Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav shed light on the situation, revealing that the exclusion of Shami was purely a tactical decision.

The Surprise of Shami’s Absence

Shami’s omission from India’s playing XI in the first T20I sparked a debate across social media and news platforms. After a lengthy recovery from a serious ankle injury, Shami had been slowly building up his fitness, with appearances in domestic matches for Bengal. His strong comeback in these matches had many believing that his return to the national team was imminent. The anticipation was high, especially after Shami had expressed his excitement at the prospect of making his international return. Yet, on match day, he was not included, and India opted to go with a spin-heavy attack.

Suryakumar Yadav’s Tactical Explanation

In a post-match interaction, Suryakumar Yadav clarified that the decision to leave Shami out was made by the team management in light of the conditions at Eden Gardens. "We wanted to stick to our strengths. We did the same thing when we played in South Africa. Hardik took the responsibility of bowling with the new ball, and I had a little bit of cushion to play that extra spinner," said Suryakumar.

The Eden Gardens pitch, known for its spin-friendly conditions, was deemed more suited to spinners than pacers. Hence, India’s decision to play three spinners — Varun Chakravarthy, Axar Patel, and Ravi Bishnoi — was a deliberate one. This tactical move proved to be a masterstroke, as the trio combined to take five wickets for just 57 runs, helping India restrict England to a modest total of 132 runs.

Spin Attack Shines Bright

The spin trio's stellar performance gave the Indian team a commanding edge. Varun Chakravarthy was the standout performer, claiming three wickets and putting England’s batting lineup under pressure. His clarity of thought and precise execution were key factors in his success. "He's keeping things very simple, he's clear in his mind, and most importantly, his preparations are on point. That's what makes him different from the others," Suryakumar added, praising Chakravarthy’s efforts.

While Shami’s exclusion drew attention, the strategy paid off handsomely. The three spinners complemented each other well, making it challenging for England's batters to build any momentum. India’s decision to bolster their spin department instead of going with a more traditional pace-heavy attack was validated, as the English team found themselves helpless in the face of relentless spin bowling.

Abhishek Sharma’s Blazing Knock Ensures Victory

With the bowlers having set the stage, India’s chase of 133 runs was swift and clinical. Opener Abhishek Sharma produced a blistering knock of 79 runs, guiding India to victory in just 12.5 overs, sealing a seven-wicket win. His aggressive batting allowed the Indian team to cruise through the chase, further emphasizing the effectiveness of their overall strategy.

Why Shami Was Left Out: Insights from the Team

While many initially speculated about Shami's fitness, it became evident from the team's statements that the decision was made based on conditions rather than injury concerns. "It's the decision of the team management, and they thought it was a better option keeping in mind the conditions," said Abhishek Sharma. This viewpoint was echoed by Suryakumar, who mentioned that there were no serious fitness issues with Shami. In fact, Shami had been actively bowling in the nets ahead of the match, and there had been no indication that his knee, which was wrapped during the training sessions, was a major concern.

Looking Ahead: Shami’s Role in the Upcoming Matches

Shami’s next opportunity to feature in the series is expected to come soon, as India looks to maintain its balance ahead of the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy. Despite his exclusion from the first match, Shami’s wealth of experience and skill remain invaluable to the Indian squad. With questions surrounding Jasprit Bumrah's fitness, Shami’s experience could be crucial for India as they move forward in the series.

As Suryakumar Yadav noted, "It's always good to have an experienced bowler in your side." Shami’s presence, both in the squad and in the nets, ensures that India has a seasoned option available should they need him in the coming matches.