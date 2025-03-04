Is Mohammed Siraj Dating Mahira Sharma? TV Actress Says THIS

Bollywood actor and former Bigg Boss 13 finalist Mahira Sharma has finally addressed the swirling rumours linking her romantically to Indian cricketer Mohammed Siraj. Speculation about their alleged relationship gained traction after Siraj liked one of Mahira’s Instagram posts and the two started following each other. However, Mahira has firmly denied the claims, putting an end to the conjecture.

Mahira Sharma’s Reaction to the Dating Rumors

In an exclusive interview with Filmy Gyan, Mahira was taken aback when asked about her supposed relationship with Siraj. The actress responded with a firm statement:

“Kisi ka kuch nahi hai (There is nothing). I'm not dating anyone.”

When pressed about how she handles such link-up rumors, Mahira maintained that such speculations are part and parcel of being a public figure. She stated:

“Fans can connect you with anyone. We can't stop them. When I work, I am linked to my co-stars too. They make edits and all. But I don't give much importance to all this. If you like it, do it, but there is nothing like this.”

What Sparked the Dating Rumors?

The buzz around Mahira and Siraj’s alleged relationship started in late 2024, when reports surfaced that the two had been seeing each other for months. A report by ETimes suggested that they were keeping their relationship low-key.

Adding fuel to the fire, Siraj’s social media activity—such as liking Mahira’s posts—led fans to speculate that there was more than just friendship between them. However, Mahira’s recent statement has categorically dismissed any such connection.

Mahira’s Mother Also Denies the Speculation

The actress’s mother, Sania Sharma, also weighed in on the rumors, dismissing them outright in an interview with Times Now. She expressed disbelief at the claims and stated:

“What are you saying? People say anything. Now that my daughter is a celebrity, people will link her name with anyone. Should we believe them?”

Sania’s strong denial further affirms Mahira’s stance that these rumors are baseless.

A Look at Mahira Sharma’s Journey

Mahira Sharma has made a name for herself in the entertainment industry, beginning with small roles in popular TV shows like Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Naagin 3, Kundali Bhagya, and Bepanah Pyaar. However, it was her stint in Bigg Boss 13 that catapulted her to fame, where she gained a massive fan following.

Mahira’s previous public relationship with Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant Paras Chhabra was well-documented. The couple, who shared a strong bond on the show, parted ways in 2023. Paras later revealed that their relationship had its ups and downs, but he was taken aback when Mahira unfollowed him and deleted their pictures from social media.

How Celebrities Handle Relationship Rumors

Being a celebrity comes with its fair share of challenges, including unverified relationship rumors. Mahira Sharma is not the first star to find herself in the middle of such speculation, and she won’t be the last. In an era where social media plays a pivotal role in shaping narratives, celebrities often find themselves at the mercy of fans' assumptions.

Mahira’s response highlights a key takeaway—celebrities often choose to remain unfazed by speculation, focusing instead on their work and personal growth.