KRIS SRIKKANTH

'Is Nitish Reddy An Allrounder'? Kris Srikkanth Question India's Selection Policy, Slams Rishabh Pant's Shot Selection After Dismal Show In Guwahati Test

During a heated discussion on his YouTube channel 'Cheeky Cheeka', former India opener Kris Srikkanth criticised head coach Gautam Gambhir, Indian batters as well as bowlers. 

 

Written By Avinash Kumar|Last Updated: Nov 25, 2025, 05:24 PM IST|Source: Bureau
'Is Nitish Reddy An Allrounder'? Kris Srikkanth Question India's Selection Policy, Slams Rishabh Pant's Shot Selection After Dismal Show In Guwahati TestPic credit: BCCI

Former India captain and ex-chief selector Kris Srikkanth has slammed Indian Test team's selection policy following the dismal performance of hosts in the second Test against South Africa in Guwahati.

During a heated discussion on his YouTube channel 'Cheeky Cheeka', which is co-hosted with his son Anirudha Srikkanth, the 65-year-old criticised head coach Gautam Gambhir, Indian batters as well as bowlers. 

"I guess this can be a draw. But wrong selection policies. Why isn’t Axar Patel not playing? Was he unfit for this Test match? He has been consistent in all levels. Why so much chop change?" Srikkanth said on his youtube channel.

"Every alternate match someone is making debut. They can say trial and error. Gautam Gambhir can say whatever he wants. I don’t care. I have been a former captain and former chairman of selector . I know what am talking. I am not talking through my hat. You need consistency. I gave credit to Indians when they did brilliantly in England, right?" he added. 

The former Indian opener compared the performance of spinners of both teams in Guwahati.  

"I don't understand. I saw Kuldeep Yadav’s quotes (at end of second day’s play) about how ‘pitch is a road, nothing happens ‘. Then today we see Indians edging to slips to Simon harmer and keshav Maharaj. And also getting out to bouncers from marco Jansen.. fve wickets to short balls! " said Srikkanth. 

Simon harmer loops it up.. flights the ball unlike our spinners who were shooting it flat. And Jansen takes wickets from bouncers on 'road wicket'," he added. 

Kris Srikkanth's Blunt Remark On Nitish Reddy 

When his Anirudha brought up the subject of Nitish Reddy in the same video, Kris Srikkanth didn’t hold back. He feels that the 22-year-old is worthy of being called an all-rounder. 

"Who calls Nitish Reddy an allrounder? Can anyone see his bowling and say he is an all-rounder. He hit a hundred in MCG but what has he done after that. One swallow doesn’t make a summer, as they say. If Nitish Reddy is an all-rounder then I am great allrounder..." said Srikkanth. 

"Just saying..how can you call him an allrounder? Does he have movement, pace? He is not some deadly batsman either. Let’s call spade a spade. How is Nitish in odi team also? What has he done? Is Nitish replacement for Hardik Pandya?! Why not Axar Patel?” he added.

Srikkanth Slams Rishabh Pant, Dhruv Jurel' Shot Selection

Meanwhile, Kris Srikkanth also criticised the shot selection of Rishabh Pant, who charged down the track to slog Marco Jansen but could only feather an edge to the wicketkeeper.

“Rishabh pant runs down and slogs.. They will say it’s natural game.. But he is the captain.. shouldn’t he see the match situation?” he said.

The former chief selector also questioned the selection of Dhruv Jurel, who is playing as specialist batter in the Guwahati Test. 

"Dhruv Jurel is not a deadly batsman. He hit against West Indies and they have been hyping him after that. They say we have batsmen till no. 8! With 8 they score 201.with 7 they get allout for 189. That’s The difference. 12 runs difference!" Srikkanth said with his characteristic humour. 

About the Author
Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar is a sports journalist with Zee News English and specialises in conducting exclusive interviews and ground reporting, having covered multiple tournaments like the ODI World Cup, IPL, ... Read more

