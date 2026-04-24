Is Mohsin Naqvi behind this? Exiled Pakistani journalist suspects foul play after brother's shocking kidnapping - WATCH

Pakistani journalist Sanaullah Khan, banned by the PCB and living in exile in Australia after fleeing Dubai, has made an urgent appeal to PM Shehbaz Sharif and CM Maryam Nawaz after his brother was kidnapped while picking up his children from school. Sanaullah, known for criticising PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi and producing pro India content, suspects his journalism career and forced exile are directly connected to his brother's abduction.

Appeal

He has issued a desperate appeal following the kidnapping of his brother. It is understood that Khan was previously forced to leave his home country due to a ban imposed by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). During his time in Pakistan, Sanaullah was a frequent critic of PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, who concurrently serves as the nation's Interior Minister.

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The journalist’s bold reporting style resulted in a ban by the PCB Director of Media. This restriction prevented him from covering matches on site or attending press conferences. Consequently, many prominent current and former Pakistani cricketers became unwilling to associate with him. Facing these professional roadblocks, Sanaullah, who has built a massive following on YouTube and social media for his direct style, relocated to Dubai in the UAE.

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Ongoing Harassment and Pro India Content

The professional pressure followed him abroad. Sanaullah stated that during the Asia Cup held in Dubai, which India won, the PCB intervened with local officials. In his own words:

"The PCB called the cricketing authorities in Dubai and asked them to deny me permission to cover matches. The local authorities said we are okay with your covering matches, but your country is not.”

Experts suggest that Sanaullah’s editorial choices may have contributed to his troubles. He frequently produced content favorable to Indian cricket, often praising the Indian national team and commending the BCCI for its efficient management of the sport.

Appeal to Shehbaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz

Sanaullah, who now appears to be in Australia, has called upon Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz to intervene. The kidnapping occurred while his brother was at a school to collect his children. While the journalist did not provide exhaustive details regarding his move from the UAE to Australia, his social media communications suggest he may have been pressured to leave the Emirates as well.

In a video shared on X, Sanaullah provided the following statement:

"I request the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz. Six hours ago, my brother was kidnapped. I am in Australia, and I don't want to delve into the reasons for my travelling here. My brother had gone to the school to pick up his kids. When he was going to school, he was kidnapped. Six hours have passed since the incident. The police have reviewed the footage and traced one car. Nothing concrete has been found out about the incident. I urge the authorities to look into this matter," said Sanaullah in a video shared on X.