NewsCricket
IPL 2025

Is Rajat Patidar Injured? Here's All You Need To Know About RCB Captain's Fitness Update Ahead Of SRH Game In IPL 2025

RCB captain Rajat Patidar is fit to play against SRH as RCB aims to extend their perfect away record and strengthen their IPL 2025 playoff push.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: May 23, 2025, 10:12 AM IST|Source: Bureau
As the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 heats up, all eyes are on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Rajat Patidar, who has been declared fit for the crucial encounter against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Ekana Stadium, Lucknow. The comeback of Patidar from a finger injury marks a significant boost for RCB as they look to continue their dominant away form and keep their playoff hopes alive. Here’s an expert breakdown of the latest updates, standout performances, and key insights ahead of this pivotal IPL clash.

Rajat Patidar Fit and Ready for SRH Clash

RCB’s head coach Andy Flower confirmed on May 22 that Rajat Patidar has fully recovered from the finger injury he sustained while fielding against Chennai Super Kings on May 3. The forced tournament break and rescheduling, coupled with a washed-out match against Kolkata Knight Riders, provided Patidar the crucial time needed to regain full fitness.

“Rajat Patidar, for one, has given his right hand a little bit of time to settle after getting quite a bad knock. So, he is fit to bat, which is great,” Flower remarked confidently ahead of the match.

Patidar’s return is a huge relief for RCB’s batting lineup, which has relied heavily on his consistency and leadership throughout the season. His ability to anchor innings and accelerate when needed has been instrumental in RCB’s six unbeaten away victories this season.

RCB’s Unstoppable Away Form: Six Wins from Six Matches

One of the biggest talking points this IPL season has been RCB’s impeccable away record. Despite initial struggles at home in Bengaluru, the team has adapted remarkably well to different conditions, winning all six of their matches away from home.

Coach Andy Flower highlighted this adaptability as a key strength: “We have got a good record away. We have been able to flex for the away conditions really well, so I am backing our players to do that again tomorrow.”

The shift of the match from M. Chinnaswamy Stadium to Ekana Stadium in Lucknow due to inclement weather posed a new challenge, but Flower’s confidence in his team’s mental toughness and tactical flexibility remains high. RCB’s ability to perform under pressure, especially in unfamiliar venues, makes them a formidable side as the tournament progresses toward the playoffs.

Mental Reset and Physical Recovery: The Break’s Silver Lining

The unexpected extended break in IPL 2025 due to external events could have disrupted RCB’s momentum, but the coaching staff views it as a blessing in disguise. Besides Patidar’s recovery, opener Phil Salt also benefited from the pause, returning to full fitness after a brief illness.

Flower emphasized, “We are not too concerned about the break. The boys have worked really well over the entire season and have played some superb cricket throughout. Yes, a little break now, but for a couple of our players, that has actually been a healthy thing.”

This mental and physical reset is crucial in a demanding tournament like the IPL, where sustaining peak performance can be as challenging as the game itself. RCB’s professionalism and preparedness will likely shine through in the upcoming matches.

SRH’s Road to Redemption and Playoff Hopes

On the other side, SunRisers Hyderabad come into the match having already been knocked out of the playoff race. However, their recent convincing win against Lucknow Super Giants at the same venue signals that they remain dangerous opponents.

For RCB, the SRH game is not just about securing three points but maintaining their winning momentum and building confidence for the knockouts. A strong performance here will be a statement of intent from the Bangalore outfit, setting the tone for their remaining away fixtures.

Key Takeaways and What to Expect

  • Patidar’s Fitness: A fully fit captain is vital for RCB’s batting stability.
  • Away Match Mastery: RCB’s perfect away record bolsters their confidence.
  • Tactical Flexibility: Team’s ability to adapt to changing venues and conditions.
  • Mental and Physical Freshness: The break has rejuvenated key players.
  • SRH’s Motivation: Despite missing playoffs, SRH’s form at Ekana Stadium can’t be underestimated.

