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  • /Is Rohit Sharma leaving MI for CSK Or KKR? His one-word reply breaks the Internet, WATCH

Is Rohit Sharma leaving MI for CSK Or KKR? His one-word reply breaks the Internet, WATCH

During a light-hearted television interaction involving Kolkata Knight Riders head coach Abhishek Nayar, the former India captain was teased about a possible IPL move.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Sep 19, 2026, 11:00 AM IST|Updated: Sep 19, 2026, 11:00 AM IST
Is Rohit Sharma leaving MI for CSK Or KKR? His one-word reply breaks the Internet, WATCH
Image Credit: Credits - X screengrab

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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