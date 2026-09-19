/Is Rohit Sharma leaving MI for CSK Or KKR? His one-word reply breaks the Internet, WATCH

Rohit Sharma needed only one word to make his feelings about Mumbai Indians clear. During a light-hearted television interaction involving Kolkata Knight Riders head coach Abhishek Nayar, the former India captain was teased about a possible IPL move. The conversation took an interesting turn when the studio audience began chanting for Mumbai Indians, prompting Rohit to respond with a simple, 'Forever'.
The moment came during 'Family Time with Rohit Sharma', the Sony show hosted by Rohit. Nayar, a close friend of the veteran batter and a former India and Mumbai cricketer, appeared on the programme and used Rohit's outfit to fuel the franchise-related banter.
Abhishek Nayar Brings Up CSK And KKR
Rohit was dressed in yellow when Nayar jokingly asked whether the colour was a clue about his next IPL destination, pointing towards Chennai Super Kings. Nayar then took the joke further by suggesting that Rohit could also suit the purple and gold associated with KKR. The remarks were particularly notable because Nayar is now in charge of the Kolkata franchise.
Instead of allowing the teasing to dominate the exchange, the audience made its preference known by chanting 'Mumbai, Mumbai'.
Rohit's response was immediate and uncomplicated: 'Forever'.
Dosti pakki, roasting bhi pakki—September 18, 2026
Dekhiye Family Full House with Rohit Sharma, kal raat se, Sat-Sun 9:30 baje, sirf #SonyEntertainmentTelevision aur Sony LIV par.#RohitSharma #FamilyFullHouse #SonyTV pic.twitter.com/GvQaQJltGJ
One Word Shutting Reply
The one-word reply has since attracted attention from Mumbai Indians supporters, particularly because Rohit has spent his entire IPL career with the franchise since joining them in 2011. He has been involved in six IPL title winning campaigns, with five of those triumphs coming in Mumbai colours. Rohit also captained Mumbai Indians to each of those five championships, putting him among the joint most successful captains in IPL history.
Rohit's Mumbai Legacy
The veteran has repeatedly been linked with a possible departure from Mumbai Indians over the years, but he has remained with the franchise since 2011. His latest television appearance therefore offered another reminder of the association between Rohit and MI, even as speculation around his IPL future continues to surface.
The interaction was part of the promotional build-up to his Sony programme. The show premieres on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV today.
West Indies Series Next For Rohit
Rohit's immediate cricketing assignment will come in India's ODI series against the West Indies. The three match series begins on September 27, with the first ODI scheduled in Thiruvananthapuram. India will then play the second ODI in Guwahati on September 30 before the third match in New Chandigarh on October 3.
Rohit has already retired from Test and T20I cricket and now remains available only in the ODI format. His inclusion in India's latest squad has also kept the discussion surrounding his international future alive. The veteran batter and Virat Kohli were both selected for the West Indies ODIs, with Shubman Gill named captain.
Rohit's long term plans remain linked to the 2027 ODI World Cup, although his participation in that tournament has not been confirmed. He had previously said, 'October 2027 is far away; we will see about it then,' when asked about his plans for the tournament.
For now, though, the Mumbai Indians connection remains unmistakable. When the crowd called for Mumbai, Rohit had just one answer ready: 'Forever'.
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