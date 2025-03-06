As India prepares for the highly anticipated Champions Trophy 2025 final against New Zealand, a debate has erupted over captain Rohit Sharma’s aggressive batting strategy. While head coach Gautam Gambhir staunchly defended Rohit’s high-risk approach, legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has urged the skipper to adopt a more measured game plan. With India eyeing their first ICC trophy since the 2024 T20 World Cup, Sharma’s batting strategy could be a defining factor in the title clash.

Gautam Gambhir Backs Rohit’s Aggressive Intent

Following India’s dominant semi-final win over Australia, Gambhir lashed out at critics questioning Rohit’s shot selection. According to the former opener, numbers do not define the Indian captain’s impact; rather, it is his ability to set the tone early in the innings. Rohit’s fearless approach has given the middle order more freedom, a blueprint that worked wonders during the 2023 ODI World Cup and the T20 World Cup triumph in 2024.

“This is an approach he has been following for the last two years or so. It started around the World Cup in India, and he has been sticking to that formula. He has had some success, though perhaps not as much as his talent should warrant,” said Gambhir.

Despite his backing, Rohit’s numbers in the tournament raise concerns. The Indian captain has amassed just 104 runs in four matches, striking at over 100 but failing to convert starts into substantial scores. His highest score so far is a modest 41, a statistic that has fueled criticism from cricketing greats like Gavaskar.

Sunil Gavaskar Calls for a Tactical Shift

Gavaskar, one of the most technically sound batsmen in cricket history, has urged Rohit to reconsider his game plan. Speaking to India Today, he emphasized that the captain’s ability to bat longer could prove match-winning for India in the final.

“If he bats for even 25 overs, India will be around 180-200. Imagine if they have lost only a couple of wickets by then; just think what they could do—they could reach 350 or more,” Gavaskar remarked.

According to him, a balanced approach—mixing aggression with discretion—could amplify Rohit’s impact. “It’s one thing to go out and play aggressively, but there has to be a bit of discretion somewhere to give himself the chance to bat for 25-30 overs. If he does that, he takes the game away from the opposition,” he added.

Will Rohit Change His Approach for the Final?

Rohit Sharma, the only player with three double centuries in ODIs, has built his modern-day white-ball game around explosive starts. His transformation began in the lead-up to the 2023 World Cup, where he sacrificed personal milestones to give India flying starts. While this tactic proved effective in setting up big totals, Gavaskar believes Rohit’s full potential remains untapped when he fails to convert starts into match-defining innings.

However, it is unlikely that Rohit will change his approach for the Champions Trophy final. The aggressive template has been ingrained in his captaincy, and he might continue to take the attack to New Zealand’s bowlers from ball one.