Is Rohit Sharma playing MI vs PBKS IPL 2026 game? Know as PBKS wins toss and bowls first; Check Playing XIs as MI drops Boult

The high-stakes clash between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) has taken an unexpected turn at the toss, as former captain Rohit Sharma has been omitted from the MI Playing XI. In what is being described as a do or die encounter for the Mumbai franchise, Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to field first, citing the potential impact of dew later in the evening.

The Rohit Sharma Absence and MI Tactical Shift

The biggest talking point of the evening is the absence of Rohit Sharma. While speculation regarding his hamstring injury had been circulating, his exclusion from the lineup for such a critical match confirms the severity of his physical condition. In his stead, Mumbai has shuffled their top order, bringing back Quinton de Kock to open the innings alongside Ryan Rickelton.

Hardik Pandya, leadng the MI side, addressed the team's struggles and the need to capitalize on pivotal moments. Speaking at the toss, Pandya remarked, "We're going to look to bowl first as well, but yeah, it's a good toss to lose. Yes, time to play some good cricket, time to get that W win. So yes, I think we played decent cricket. It's just that in a couple of overs, we are not able to capitalise and we are, you know, kind of losing those big moments. And just going to speak about that and just make sure that in this game, we come out there and make sure that with little matters, we keep winning it."

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Pandya also expressed concerns regarding the bowling unit’s discipline, adding, "Yeah, in the bowling department, a few big overs, which have had to be curtailed. Yes, I think last game we went for 420 plus over. I think any point of time in T20 cricket, that's not acceptable. So as a group, we are aware, as a group, we are aware that what is required for us to kind of contain that, those overs and not let them slide away and have them big overs. And yeah, we have spoken about it. We have kind of planned about it. Let's see how it goes today."

Regarding the injury plague hitting the squad, he confirmed, "Yeah, Ro is out from the last game. He's going to take a couple of games for him to see how exactly where he is. And Mitchell is unwell as well. So Mitchell Sandler also is not available. So yeah, we've got a couple of changes. Quinny comes back and we have a debutant, Mayank Rawat."

Punjab Kings Aim for Momentum

On the other side, Shreyas Iyer is looking to maintain the rhythm that has seen Punjab enjoy a strong start to the season. Explaining his decision to bowl, Iyer stated, "We are going to bowl first. Yeah, so far so good. I think we've got a brilliant start in the IPL. That's what any captain desires to have, especially at the start of the season and our combination has been splendid throughout the season. So I feel that we just have to create the rhythm and maintain the momentum. I just ask everyone from the team that they should stick to the present and see to it that they are intent and they are proactive throughout. You know, it's easy to get complacent at times, but this game, it is a fast-paced game and you have to be in the game, in your zone throughout. So that's what I keep telling them every now and then. Looks a bit dry, but I interacted with a few of the players. They said that with the dew coming in, it gets better and better. So based on that, I took that decision. We're going with the same team."

Confirmed Playing XIs

Mumbai Indians: Quinton de Kock (wk), Ryan Rickelton, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Sherfane Rutherford, Naman Dhir, Mayank Rawat, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah.

Punjab Kings: Going with an unchanged XI to maintain their winning combination.

As MI fights for survival without their most experienced campaigner, all eyes will be on debutant Mayank Rawat and the returning Quinton de Kock to see if they can fill the massive void left by Rohit Sharma.

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Prabhsimran Singh(w), Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer(c), Cooper Connolly, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal