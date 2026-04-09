Is Rohit Sharma set for Netflix acting debut or Is a biopic coming? Viral post sparks buzz

Speculation regarding Indian cricket icon Rohit Sharma has intensified following a cryptic Instagram story that suggests a partnership with the streaming giant Netflix. The post displayed a document resembling a script draft featuring the logos of both Netflix and the Mumbai Indians, immediately capturing the interest of his followers.

Details of the Cryptic Post

The shared image featured a document marked as “Draft #45” and dated April 9, 2026. While the full title remained obscured, the concluding word “Champion” was clearly visible, heightening public curiosity. A watermark reading “Rohit Sharma’s copy” indicated that the cricketer might be taking a direct role in the production rather than merely being the central figure of a documentary.

The inclusion of the caption “#collab” has led many to believe a formal agreement is in place, though official confirmation from Netflix or Rohit Sharma is currently pending.

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Fan Theories and Project Speculation

The teaser has sparked various theories regarding the nature of the collaboration. Some enthusiasts suggest it could be a docuseries or a biopic detailing Rohit’s career in Indian cricket, while others propose a focus on the Mumbai Indians' legacy in the IPL. The script format has also led to excitement over the possibility that Rohit is creatively involved in the development of a sports-themed show or film.

Rohit Sharma’s Performance in IPL 2026

While these entertainment rumors circulate, Rohit remains focused on the ongoing IPL 2026 season. He opened the tournament with an impressive 78 runs from 38 deliveries, contributing to a 148 run opening stand with Ryan Rickelton.

His subsequent outings have seen a variation in form, with a score of 35 against the Delhi Capitals and 5 runs during a match against the Rajasthan Royals that was impacted by rain. To date, he has accumulated 118 runs across three appearances.

As digital platforms continue to prioritize sports-centric programming, a project involving Rohit Sharma would represent a significant development in the industry. Fans remain on standby for a formal announcement.

MI squad IPL 2026

Full squad: Hardik Pandya (captain), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Robin Minz, Sherfane Rutherford, Ryan Rickelton, Quinton De Kock, Danish Malewar, N. Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Raj Angad Bawa, Atharva Ankolekar, Mayank Rawat, Corbin Bosch, Will Jacks, Shardul Thakur, Trent Boult, Mayank Markande, Deepak Chahar, Ashwani Kumar, Raghu Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Izhar, Allah Ghazanfar.

Full schedule for Mumbai Indians

April 12: Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai- 7.30 p.m.

April 16: Punjab Kings at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai - 7:30 p.m.

April 20: Gujarat Titans at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad - 7:30 p.m.

April 23: Chennai Super Kings at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai - 7:30 p.m.

April 29: Sunrisers Hyderabad at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai - 7:30 p.m.

May 2: Chennai Super Kings at M.A Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai - 7:30 p.m.

May 4: Lucknow Super Giants at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai - 7:30 p.m.

May 10: Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium, New Raipur - 7:30 p.m.

May 14: Punjab Kings at HPCA Stadium, Chelian - 7:30 p.m.

May 20: Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens, Kolkata - 7:30 p.m.

May 24: Rajasthan Royals at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai - 3:30 p.m.