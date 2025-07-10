Is Rohit Sharma-Virat Kohli Comeback Series On The Horizon? August Window Sparks Buzz

In a potential boost for Indian cricket fans, veteran stars Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli may don the India jersey once again as early as August. With India’s white-ball tour of Bangladesh officially postponed to September 2026 due to regional and scheduling challenges, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has stepped in with a proposal to host a six-match white-ball series, comprising three ODIs and three T20Is.

The development comes as a timely opportunity to bring back India’s most experienced one-day players, both of whom have stepped away from the T20 and Test formats. If approved by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), this short series could see Rohit and Kohli make their highly anticipated return to the Indian playing XI.

Sri Lanka Offers to Fill the Void

Originally, India was scheduled to tour Bangladesh from August 17 to 31 for a dual-format white-ball series. However, that window now lies vacant after the tour’s postponement due to heightened regional security concerns and logistical issues. Sri Lanka has officially approached the BCCI to host a mirror series, aimed at filling the competitive gap and maintaining India’s preparation ahead of the upcoming Asia Cup and T20 World Cup.

A top BCCI official, speaking to India Today, confirmed that “multiple boards have reached out with proposals” and that “options are currently being evaluated.” The proposal from SLC appears to be the most concrete and feasible at this stage.

BCCI, Gambhir, and Agarkar to Decide Fate

While the proposal is on the table, the decision now lies with the BCCI’s top brass, including head coach Gautam Gambhir and chief selector Ajit Agarkar. With no official squad announcement yet, the inclusion of Kohli and Rohit will depend heavily on team strategy, player readiness, and broader plans for the Asia Cup and next year’s ICC tournaments.

“The request from SLC is under consideration. But final decisions will depend on the Asia Cup’s status and consultations with the selectors and coaching staff,” a senior BCCI official told Cricbuzz.

Asia Cup 2025 Adds Another Layer

Further complicating matters is the Asia Cup 2025, tentatively scheduled from September 5 to 17 in the UAE. The BCCI is currently awaiting clearance from the Indian government to proceed, especially with an India vs Pakistan blockbuster clash slated for September 7. The lingering tension in the region, particularly after the Pahalgam terror incident, has made the BCCI cautious about scheduling and travel.

An official stated, “The Asia Cup schedule was drafted before recent developments. Now, we will follow the government’s advice before committing.”

Adding to the friction, the BCCI has objected to the July 24 ACC meeting being held in Dhaka, citing political instability in Bangladesh. The board has requested a change of venue and has even hinted at skipping the meeting if the location remains unchanged.

Comeback Window for ODI Stalwarts

Should the Sri Lanka series be approved, it would provide Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli with ideal match practice ahead of the Asia Cup. Having shifted focus solely to ODIs post the 2024 T20 World Cup, both players remain central to India’s 50-over plans. Their vast experience, leadership acumen, and batting prowess continue to be vital assets as India builds towards next year’s ICC tournaments.

Neither Rohit nor Kohli featured in India’s recent Test series in England, and their return in August could mark their first appearance since early 2025, rekindling excitement among fans and adding stability to India’s white-ball setup.

Security Concerns Delay Bangladesh Tour

Although the official reason for postponing the Bangladesh tour cited “scheduling convenience,” it’s understood that the real driver was regional instability and security concerns. The deferment has created a rare open window in India's jam-packed calendar—a slot Sri Lanka is keen to fill.