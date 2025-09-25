Is Shreyas Iyer India’s Next ODI skipper? Ajit Agarkar Weighs In On India A’s Role

India’s chief selector Ajit Agarkar has acknowledged the leadership qualities of Shreyas Iyer and indicated that the middle-order batter could be considered as a future ODI captain. Shreyas Iyer has been appointed captain of India A for the upcoming three-match One-Day series against Australia A, starting on September 30 at home. He has replaced Rajat Patidar and Tilak Varma in the leadership role for this assignment. With the Indian ODI side expected to undergo a leadership transition in the near future, Iyer joins a list of potential successors to Rohit Sharma, which already includes current Test captain Shubman Gill.

ODI Captain

Speaking at a press conference in Dubai on September 25 to announce India’s Test squad for the upcoming West Indies series, Agarkar was asked about the possibility of Iyer becoming the next ODI captain. He explained that the India A platform allows the selectors and team management to evaluate leadership credentials.

“I don’t think we’ve discussed the 50-over format. At the moment we’ve to pick team for these two Test matches. Shreyas is a senior player, obviously leads his franchise in IPL cricket. He’s one of the senior guys, he has led India A. We’re trying to find qualities of a leader in a lot of people. India A gives us an opportunity to see if somebody has that ability,” Agarkar said.

Iyer, who has asked for a six-month break from red-ball cricket due to lower back spasms, was not considered for the West Indies Test series. However, he remains committed to white-ball formats and has accepted the task of leading India A. Agarkar stressed that Iyer’s importance in limited-overs cricket cannot be ignored, especially with a busy schedule ahead.

“A statement was put out regarding his fitness in red-ball cricket (that) he won’t be available and that gives us a chance. He’s been a key player in one-day cricket over the last few years. He gets three games before we go to Australia. More than anything we want him playing and play well because he becomes a key member in the one-day squad,” Agarkar added.

Iyer Next Assignment

Iyer’s focus will soon shift to the three-match ODI series against Australia, scheduled to begin on October 14 at Perth Stadium. This series will also mark the return of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to the ODI setup. While Iyer has had limited exposure in ODIs on Australian soil, scoring just 59 runs from three matches, his recent performances, including being India’s top scorer in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, position him well to make a major impact. It may also be his chance to register a significant score in Australia and solidify his credentials as both a senior batter and a leader.