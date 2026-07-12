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Is Shreyas Iyer's India captaincy in danger? Abhishek Nayar gives bold verdict after series defeats to England, Ireland

Shreyas Iyer, who replaced Suryakumar Yadav as India skipper ahead of the Ireland and England series, is yet to register a win since taking over the T20I captaincy.
 

Published: Jul 12, 2026, 06:26 PM IST|Updated: Jul 12, 2026, 06:26 PM IST
Is Shreyas Iyer's India captaincy in danger? Abhishek Nayar gives bold verdict after series defeats to England, Ireland
Image Credit: IANS

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