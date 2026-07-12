Former India cricketer Abhishek Nayar believes it would be 'harsh' to question Shreyas Iyer’s future as T20I captain following back-to-back series defeats and said the newly appointed skipper needs to be given the freedom to shape the team according to his vision.



India’s difficult run in the shortest format continued on Saturday as they suffered a 56-run defeat to England in the fifth and final T20I at The Rose Bowl, completing a 4-0 series loss. The defeat also saw the reigning world champions surrender the No. 1 spot in the ICC Men’s T20I rankings to England and extended their losing streak in the format to six matches.