KKR vs GT: Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill is not only one of India's most promising young cricketers but also one of the most talked-about personalities off the field. Ever since his debut for Team India, Gill's on-field brilliance has been well documented, but his personal life especially his love life has remained a mystery for fans. His massive fanbase has often speculated about who the young opener is dating and even questioned when he might tie the knot.

The curiosity peaked again on Monday during the toss ahead of the much-anticipated IPL 2025 clash between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Gujarat Titans (GT). In a rather surprising move, broadcaster Danny Morrison shifted from cricketing queries to Gill's personal affairs, asking the GT captain whether he was planning to get married soon.

Morrison cheekily asked, "You're looking good, wedding bells around the corner? Getting married soon?"

Gill, with a shy smile, simply replied, "No, nothing like that." The response, though brief, has gone viral, leaving fans guessing once again.

Gill’s Form Under Scrutiny as GT Lead the Table

While the off-field buzz continues, Gill’s form in IPL 2025 has become a talking point. Despite Gujarat Titans sitting comfortably at the top of the table with five wins from seven games, their skipper hasn't quite hit top gear. In seven matches, Gill has scored 215 runs with a healthy strike rate of nearly 150, but he is still far from his fluent best.

His opening partner, Sai Sudharsan, has stolen the spotlight with consistent and aggressive batting, leaving Gill with added pressure to step up.

GT’s Playing XI vs KKR

Gujarat Titans fielded a strong lineup against KKR: 1. Shubman Gill (C), 2. Sai Sudharsan, 3. Jos Buttler (wk), 4. Sherfane Rutherford, 5. Shahrukh Khan, 6. Rahul Tewatia, 7. Rashid Khan, 8. Washington Sundar, 9. Sai Kishore, 10. Mohammed Siraj, 11. Prasidh Krishna.

With this balanced squad, GT will look to continue their dominance, and Gill will be eager to let his bat do the talking—on and off the field.