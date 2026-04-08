Is Shubman Gill playing match vs DC with an injury? Know as Axar Patel wins toss and bowls first at Arun Jaitley stadium IPL 2026 fixture

In a highly anticipated clash at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, the Delhi Capitals (DC) have won the toss and elected to bowl first against the Gujarat Titans (GT). With the weather playing a significant role in the buildup to this match, DC captain Axar Patel cited the potential for early moisture as the primary reason for his decision to put the visitors in to bat.

Axar Patel’s Tactical Chase Strategy

Following two successful chases in their previous outings, Axar Patel is leaning into his team's recent strengths. The fresh wicket, combined with recent rainfall in the capital, offers a unique challenge that the Capitals hope to exploit with their pace attack.

"We will bowl first. We've chased well in the last two matches and this is a fresh wicket. It's been raining; there could be some moisture. Bowl first, have a look at the wicket, restrict them and chase down the score. We look at the match-ups, making it as difficult as possible for the batters and choose the best possible bowlers. Same XI for us," stated Axar Patel.

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The Capitals have decided to stick with a winning combination, fielding an unchanged XI. This lineup features a potent mix of international stars like KL Rahul and David Miller, alongside the spin wizardry of Kuldeep Yadav.

Shubman Gill Addresses Fitness Concerns

On the opposing side, Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill provided a much needed update on his health. After dealing with a nagging neck issue, Gill confirmed he is fit enough to lead the side, drawing comparisons to a previous injury sustained during a Test match in South Africa. Despite losing the toss, Gill noted that GT was prepared to bat first regardless of the outcome.

"It's much better (on his neck issue), it's something similar (to what happened in the Test against South Africa). We were going to bat first anyway, if the weather stays this way, there'll be no dew in the second innings. It's all about assessing the conditions, we have good opening partnerships (with Sai Sudharasan) and hopefully, we'll put runs on the board. It's all about clicking in one game, we lost the last game by a small margin. Hopefully, we'll sort out our batting. KK (Kumar Kushagra) sits out for me, rest is unchanged," Gill remarked.

Playing XIs and Key Matchups

The Delhi Capitals lineup remains one of the most balanced in the tournament, boasting a deep batting order and a versatile bowling unit.

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): KL Rahul (w), Pathum Nissanka, Nitish Rana, Vipraj Nigam, Axar Patel (c), David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar.

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler(w), Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Ashok Sharma

As GT looks to rectify their batting inconsistencies following a narrow loss in their previous fixture, the focus will be on the opening stand between Gill and Sai Sudharsan. However, they will have to navigate a disciplined DC attack led by Mukesh Kumar and the death overs specialist T Natarajan. With no dew expected due to the overcast conditions, the battle between GT's hitters and DC's spinners in the middle overs will likely decide the fate of this contest.